Maze Mice To Receive Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Those of you who have been looking to try out Maze Mice will get your chance this week as the game will have a Steam Next Fest demo

Indie game developer and publisher Trampoline Tales revealed that Maze Mice will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a time-freezing bullet heaven roguelite where you play as mice navigating through different mazes, trying to escape the situation presented to you. As with all Steam Next Fest demos, it will take place from February 24 until March 3. Until then, you can check out more info about the game here

Maze Mice

Navigate the labyrinthian nooks and crannies of a once-cozy attic as a tiny mouse while staying one paw ahead of ferocious felines. Luckily, in this attic, time only moves when you move! Stand still to stop time, giving the resilient rodent ample opportunity to sketch the safest route ahead. Hoard precious upgrades hidden around each winding twist and turn to stay alive. Scramble toward safety and collect upgrade dots to gain experience and unlock powerful upgrades. Bundle up in a Tiny Sweater for extra health, turn on the Vacuum to attract nearby items (cheese, please!), and gobble up Popcorn to temporarily avoid damage. Deploy Flame Trails, Knitting Needles, Hairballs, and other pesky provisions to send cats screeching!

Stay nimble to maneuver through the attic's tricky side entrances, plotting the perfect path to the nearest dots. Escape the clutching claws of different kinds of felines, including curious Chasers and ghostly Phasers. Survive the chaos with tiny whiskers intact, or get caught and take a trip to the Big Mouse House in the sky. Unlock permanent upgrades and add an adorable array of animal characters to the roster, including mice, rabbits, and guinea pigs, each with their own starting upgrades. Dash through a retro, top-down pixelated world rife with charming details and sway to the sounds of a tail-swishing soundtrack from Vincent Colavita, composer of Luck be a Landlord.

