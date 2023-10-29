Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astronaut: The Best, Universal Happymaker

Astronaut: The Best Adds New Free Content Update

Universal Happymaker has added a new update to the game Astronaut: The Best, as you're getting a Halloween-specific update.

Article Summary A new Halloween update, 'Blessings Of The Five', added to Astronaut: The Best game.

This update introduces time travel, a Day Restart option, friendlier metagame progression and more.

The game now features 5 new different challenges for a diverse gaming experience.

All the new content can be downloaded for free via Steam.

Indie game developer and publisher Universal Happymaker has released a new update for their popular cosmonaut game Astronaut: The Best. This is basically the Halloween update for the game as the new content is called Blessings Of The Five. The content adds several new additions, such as the ability to time travel, new challenges, a better and "friendlier" metagame progression system, and more. The best addition with time travel is the Reset Button, which allows you to take back a day if you don't feel it was your best. We have more details about the content below as you can download it right now for free via Steam.

"By popular demand, Astronaut: The Best now has a Day Restart option. Through a unique roguelite narrative, each playthrough contains endless surprises, some with wacky (or deadly) consequences for the astronauts. With the Day Restart option, fans of the narrative adventure can have more control over how the game's unexpected twists and turns impact their roster of astronauts. Five new metagame Challenges, ranging from straightforward difficulty spikes to real hardcore sicko stuff, are now available! For your hard work, gain bonus metagame rewards like items and uniforms. This content update also introduces friendlier metagame progression, which makes reaching new missions, Challenges, and other roguelite metagame unlocks more approachable."

Astronaut: The Best New Challenges

Blind Date: Astronauts start with none of their traits revealed. What weird quirks could they be hiding, and could they sabotage your mission?

Nabobs of Negativity: Televised judges have a higher difficulty. It's a tough crowd out there!

Same Name Game: All astronauts have the same name, which cannot be changed.

Super Accountant Mode: The HUD does not track your resources; you must do so manually. Grab that pen and paper!

Alternative Schooling: You cannot train astronauts. Good luck!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!