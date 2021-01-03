The Pokémon VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 2

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon VMAX cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which features the Dynamax forms of these species and the Gigantamax for others, two mechanics that debuted in the Pokémon Sword & Shield games. The Pokémon V and VMAX mechanic replaces in many ways the GX for both players and collectors, with these being the new coveted Ultra Rares one hopes to pull from a booster pack.

First, don't miss our breakdown of the Galarian starter's VMAX cards, as well as our three-part spotlight on the Pokémon V cards of Rebel Clash. You can all of that right here. Now, let's go VMAX!

Toxtricity VMAX & Dragapult VMAX: Let's go ahead and pair these two because they're both by far the best VMAX cards offered in Rebel Clash. Toxtricity appears in its Gigantamax form and Dragapult in its Dynamax form, with both of them looking incredible in both their designs and their poses on these cards. While the swirls and effects in the background are intense here, they are not overwhelming as VMAX cards can sometimes be.

Malamar VMAX: A bird has never been more intimidating. Malamar looks regal as hell here, like some kind of sociopathic king from Game of Thrones waiting to sentence someone to death with a casual flick of his wrist. While it isn't the most visually stunning of Rebel Clash's VMAX cards, it certainly has the most personality.

Copperajah VMAX: In my coverage of Rebel Clash's Pokémon V cards, I mentioned that many Copperajah cards are so focused on the action that the anatomy becomes impossible to follow. This is one of those cards. This is a great example of why VMAX cards have potential but aren't quite as thrilling as the GX cards of the Sun & Moon era, which allow for simple and iconic poses.