Dead of Darkness Reveals Official 2025 Release Date

Dead of Darkness revealed a brand-new trailer this weekend, while also confirming the game's official release for early 2025

Indie game developer and publisher Retrofiction Games has confirmed the official release date for Dead of Darkness as it arrives in early 2025. The team confirmed the game would be coming out on January 23, 2025, for Steam. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a 2D survival-horror action-adventure where you must solve a mystery happening on an island while trying to be killed by some of the mysteries creatures in the process. With the news came a new trailer, which we have for you above.

Dead of Darkness

Set in England in 1985, Dead of Darkness is a 2D survival-horror action-adventure with cosmic horror influences. It features an expertly crafted narrative, rich and foreboding atmosphere, deep lore and devious puzzles. Players will step into the well-worn boots of private investigator Miles Windham, who, following the tragic passing of his daughter, heads to the mysterious Velvet Island to investigate a lead on her death. Shortly after arriving, Miles discovers the residents to be increasingly hostile, and soon finds himself in a desperate struggle for his own survival.

Only by facing grotesque creatures, surmounting deadly traps and managing his sanity, does he have a hope of unraveling the disturbing secret that lies at the dark heart of the island. Narrative is the core of the Dead of Darkness experience, and as such is equally inspired by classic tales of terror, contemporary weird fiction and the survival horror classics of yesteryear. It effortlessly brings these influences together and plays with genre tropes to create a fresh and surprising gameplay experience.

Complex, multi-layered narrative. Meet more than 15 memorable characters over the course of the game – each with their own story that revolves around the terrible secrets of Velvet Island.

Challenging survival-horror. Resources are scarce, your inventory is limited, and danger lurks around every corner. Plan your routes carefully if you want to survive.

Intense hallucinations. Each enemy encounter takes a toll on your mental state. The lower your mental state, the stronger the hallucinations you will experience – some will even blur the distinction between reality and fiction.

Relentless enemies. 13 different enemies are hungry for your flesh, and some of them will stalk you relentlessly. Fight them, run from them, or use your wits to outsmart them.

Become a detective. Search your environment, inspect items and read documents in order to unlock clues. Use these clues to reveal hidden troves or unlock secret passageways.

