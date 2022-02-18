Rainbow Six Extraction Launches The Spillover Event Today

Ubisoft has launched a new event into Rainbow Six Extraction as players will experience the thrill and terror that is "Spillover". This is the first post-launch Crisis Event to come to the game, and it serves as the first of many Crisis Events and updates that will be coming to the game over the next calendar year. For those who have not been reading up on the content for the game, these Crisis Events are designed to be serious events within this sci-fi version of the Rainbow Six franchise. In them, you will be tasked with encountering, assessing, and containing unique large-scale threats in the Containment Zone. Each one of them will be different compared to the main game and will test your skills beyond the standard missions you usually go on. You can read more about this first one below and get a good look at it with two videos. The first one is a reveal trailer and the second is a gameplay video.

As Sprawl Colonies spread across the hot zones, players must use the new Dissolution Agent canisters to draw out waves of enemies and wipe out colonies of the alien Sprawl. To face off against the hordes of Archaeans descending upon them, a strategic and defensive approach is crucial to survival. All players who login during Spillover will have a chance to earn the exclusive new REACT tech: the Auto-Turret, a deployable turret that automatically targets and attacks Archaeans. Alongside Spillover, Zofia arrives today in Extraction. A beloved Rainbow Six Operator, Zofia is known for her highly skilled survival techniques and will be a crucial asset to the Rainbow Six Extraction roster both in Spillover and the main game. By equipping additional defense REACT tech to Zofia's Grenade Launcher, players can increase their chances for a successful incursion.