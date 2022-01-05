Rainbow Six Extraction To Launch On Xbox Game Pass On Day One

Ubisoft and Microsoft have teamed up for the release of Rainbow Six Extraction, as the game will be on Xbox Game Pass at launch. This is an awesome and bold move by the developer as they are getting the game out there immediately into the hands of thousands of players who are already subscribed to the system. On top of that, Ubisoft is going the extra mile when the game releases on January 20th by offering Rainbow Six Siege on both PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the same day. Here's more info from today's announcement.

"By making Rainbow Six Extraction available to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members on the day and date of its launch, we're demonstrating that we believe in the value and choice that game subscriptions offer to players," said Chris Early, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development at Ubisoft. "Rainbow Six Extraction for Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass members is just the beginning. Ultimately, we will offer the Ubisoft+ subscription service to Xbox owners so that they can enjoy the full extent of our Ubisoft+ game library, including new releases, on their consoles."

For decades, Team Rainbow has been the shield against the worst global threats imaginable. Now, we face the greatest terror yet: a lethal, mutating alien parasite. Includes Buddy Pass: Invite 2 friends to play with you for FREE for 14 days.

Play alone or with friends from any platform in this 1- to 3-player co-op PvE FPS.

69 guns, 25 gadgets, 18 operators with progression levels, 12 large dynamic maps, 13 mutating enemies, and free post-launch content.

Test your skills with 4 adjustable difficulty levels and a thrilling Endgame ranked mode.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Players: Get four exclusive Epic gearsets across both games and instantly unlock all 18 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction operators in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.