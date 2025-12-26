Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Ubisoft | Tagged: Rainbow Six, Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile Confirms February Global Launch

Rainbow Six Mobile has been given an official global launch date, as we'll see the title added to iOS and Android devices this February

Article Summary Rainbow Six Mobile is set for global launch on iOS and Android devices on February 23, 2026.

Experience intense 5v5 tactical gameplay inspired by Rainbow Six Siege, optimized for mobile.

Features new and classic maps, with over 20 operators, game modes like Bomb and Team Deathmatch.

Seasonal content updates, onboarding tutorials, private, ranked, and quick play modes included.

Ubisoft has confirmed the official launch date for Rainbow Six Mobile, which will arrive globally this February. In case you haven't seen the hype around it yet, this is a free-to-play competitive, multiplayer first-person shooter that has taken the Rainbow Six Siege experience and crunched it onto your phone or tablet. The game is technically already out in some countries as they have been testing it in Poland, France, Canada, and across parts of Latin America, but it looks like they're ready for a full launch when it arrives on both iOS and Android devlices on February 23, 2026. For now, we have some added info here from the team, and a brand new trailer you can enjoy for two more months.

Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile delivers a true Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six experience, where tactical gameplay meets fast-paced first-person shooter action. Players will face off in 5v5 Player-vs-Player (PvP) matches in the core game mode: Attack vs. Defense. Attackers will deploy observation drones to gain intel and strategically breach through destructible walls, floors, and ceilings, while defenders will barricade entry points and use spy cameras or traps to secure their location. By blending strategy with teamwork, players will experience the thrill of intense close-quarter combat as they alternate between attacking and defending to win it all. Rainbow Six Mobile has been developed exclusively for mobile devices with additional new features that are unique to the mobile version and existing features from Rainbow Six Siege, including:

Game modes: Bomb, Bomb Rush, Team Deathmatch

Access to more than 20 operators, including Ash, Mute, Dokkaebi and more

Iconic maps, including Bank, Border, Clubhouse, Oregon, Villa, as well as Restaurant and Summit – new maps exclusive to mobile

Villa, as well as Restaurant and Summit – new maps exclusive to mobile The onboarding tutorial, which focuses on key Rainbow Six fundamentals

Private matches, Ranked matches, and Quick Play

New content will be added each season

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!