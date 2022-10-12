Rainbow Six Siege Launches Doktor's Curse 2022 Halloween Event

Ubisoft has launched the latest event for Rainbow Six Siege as we're getting their version of a Halloween theme in Doktor's Curse. The event will run from October 13th until November 2nd, in which you will basically be playing a game of hide and seek inside a haunted castle. Throughout the event, you'll be able to snag some exclusive cosmetics that will become unavailable when it ends, as well as take part in some special gameplay with elements added just for this session. We have more info from the team below.

"In this version of the 5v5 Hide and Seek game mode, new monstrous characters join the event, including Oryx on the Hunters (Attackers) and Azami, Nomad, Thorn, and Gridlock on the Monsters (Defenders). Monsters must hide to survive the night from the Attacking Hunters. The Hunters will only have Breaching Hammers as weapons and one tracking gadget, each attached to a unique operator skin. Their goal will be to find the Monsters and take them out of the Castle. On the other side, the defending Monsters have no weapons but can use traps and a unique ability created for this mode: Nightstride, which lets them become momentarily invisible and run faster to escape and hide."

"The Rainbow Six Siege Doktor's Curse Collection, including bundles for Smoke, Kapkan, Frost, Lesion, Doc, Bandit, Sledge, Lion, Jackal, Aruni, and Ela, is back, with the addition of new bundles for Oryx, Azami, Nomad, Thorn, and Gridlock. In addition, there will be additional bundles for Pulse (Chiroptera Bundle), Kaid (Bloodthirst Bundle), and Melusi (Haunting Bundle), as well as three themed ones: Wicked Surgery Bundle, Incorporeal Bundle, and the Flayed Pain Bundle. Bundles are available for 300 R6 Credits each or with 12500 Renown. Each player logging in from tomorrow until November 2 will get a Doktor's Curse pack for free and can get three other packs by completing weekly Ubisoft Connect Challenges. In addition, if a player already purchased any complete bundle from a previous Doktor's Curse Episode, the corresponding Operator's Card is granted for free."