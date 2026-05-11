Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ColeThePole, Sports Card Collector Simulator

Sports Card Collector Simulator Announced For Steam

Sports Card Collector Simulator has been announced, letting you find, buy, trade, and sell sports cards and memorabilia on the convention floor.

Article Summary Sports Card Collector Simulator is headed to Steam, letting you build a booth empire around buying, ripping, trading, and selling cards.

Open packs and mystery memorabilia, chase autographs and one-of-ones, then grade, auction, or stream your biggest pulls.

A daily sports sim with four leagues and 600+ players drives shifting card values through breakout games, awards, trades, and scandals.

Customize your booth, hire staff, attract collectors, and compete in convention minigames while defending your haul from thieves.

Indie game developer and publisher ColeThePole revealed their latest game on the way, as they're working on a new sim title called Sports Card Collector Simulator. This is a straight-up homage to the way sports trading works these days, along with a little bit of nostalgia for things you don't see at conventions anymore, as you'll live out the glory of finding, buying, trading, and selling sports cards on the market. Along with a number of other features that will harken back memories to when it was in its heyday. We have more details and images here, along with the latest trailer, as the game currently has no set plans for a release, but it will launch on PC via Steam.

Become The Ultimate Sports Trader in Sports Card Collector Simulator

Run your own trading card empire on the convention floor. Customize every inch of your booth. Tables, displays, banners, carpets, and logos. Every detail, down to the color and print on the cloth. Buy out competitor booths to grow your operation and expand your showcase. Rip open packs and memorabilia mystery boxes to grow your collection. Pull autographs, parallels, one-of-ones, framed jerseys, signed bats, helmets, balls, and so much more. Will you sell it sealed for guaranteed profit, or rip it open and gamble for the chase?

Customers walk up to your booth all day. Sell straight at market price, negotiate face-to-face for a better deal, or flip a coin and gamble on the price. Go live on stream and rip and sell to viewers in real time. List rare items on the online auction and let the bids climb. Follow a live sports simulation across every league. Breakout games, awards, all-star appearances, and team success spike card values overnight. Off-field scandals tank reputations and crash prices.

Compete on the convention floor and prove your skills. Three-point shootouts, football challenges, and hockey center-ice shoots all have daily leaderboards. Hit the arcade row for the keymaster, claw machine, scratch-offs, and more. Win cards, cash, packs, and prizes. Send off your cards and memorabilia for grading to lock in their value. Customize each one with dyed plastic and custom-colored guards. Chase the rarest grade in the hobby: the Dice Black Label Gem Mint 10.

Card Brands: Three distinct brands. Pulse, Excel, and Benchmark each have their own card designs, parallels, autographs, patches, and one-of-one chase rarities.

Three distinct brands. Pulse, Excel, and Benchmark each have their own card designs, parallels, autographs, patches, and one-of-one chase rarities. Sports Simulation: Four leagues, 60 teams, and 600+ unique players across the PBA (basketball), NFA (football), MLH (hockey), and ULB (baseball). Regular seasons, playoffs, all-star games, MVP races, season awards, player ratings, and team standings are simulated daily and reshape the entire card market. More leagues to come.

Four leagues, 60 teams, and 600+ unique players across the PBA (basketball), NFA (football), MLH (hockey), and ULB (baseball). Regular seasons, playoffs, all-star games, MVP races, season awards, player ratings, and team standings are simulated daily and reshape the entire card market. More leagues to come. News & Social Feed: Live storylines for players, teams, and cities. Breakouts, scandals, trades, and signings move card values between days.

Live storylines for players, teams, and cities. Breakouts, scandals, trades, and signings move card values between days. Daily Guest Athlete Appearances: Star players from the leagues stop by the convention to sign autographs every day. Bring your collection and get it signed before they leave.

Star players from the leagues stop by the convention to sign autographs every day. Bring your collection and get it signed before they leave. Customer Flow: What you display drives who walks up. Stack your tables with hot players, top teams, and trending brands to draw foot traffic. Empty tables and booths that cover only one sport deter collectors from seeking variety. Fill it wrong and watch them walk to the booth next door.

What you display drives who walks up. Stack your tables with hot players, top teams, and trending brands to draw foot traffic. Empty tables and booths that cover only one sport deter collectors from seeking variety. Fill it wrong and watch them walk to the booth next door. Booth Workers: Hire employees and assign them to restocking, selling, grading runs, security, or booth maintenance. Run a bigger booth without running yourself into the ground.

Hire employees and assign them to restocking, selling, grading runs, security, or booth maintenance. Run a bigger booth without running yourself into the ground. NPC Personalities: Hundreds of unique collectors with personality stats (gambler score, wealth, patience, collector rating) remember how you treat them. Build a regular clientele or burn bridges fast.

Hundreds of unique collectors with personality stats (gambler score, wealth, patience, collector rating) remember how you treat them. Build a regular clientele or burn bridges fast. Live Streaming: Set up the streaming desk and go live. Rip packs and sell items in real time, build a following, or crash out and destroy cards on camera for the content.

Set up the streaming desk and go live. Rip packs and sell items in real time, build a following, or crash out and destroy cards on camera for the content. Full Customization: Booths, binders, card cases, slabs, weapons, and HUD are all fully customizable down to logos, colors, and layouts.

Booths, binders, card cases, slabs, weapons, and HUD are all fully customizable down to logos, colors, and layouts. Defend The Show: Toggle the thief system on or off for chaos. Grab a weapon and stop thieves from stealing your booth, or stop them at other booths for a reward.

Toggle the thief system on or off for chaos. Grab a weapon and stop thieves from stealing your booth, or stop them at other booths for a reward. Dynamic Convention Days: Each runs 8AM to 9PM with rush hours, slow shifts, and an end-of-day market update.

Each runs 8AM to 9PM with rush hours, slow shifts, and an end-of-day market update. Custom Cards: Upload your own card art, player profiles, teams, and logos to make the show feel like yours.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!