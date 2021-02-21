Rainbow Six Siege Reveals First Year 6 Content With Crimson Heist

Ubisoft unveiled their latest addition to Rainbow Six Siege today as players will jump into Year 6 with the Crimson Heist. The content will no longer be called Operations and will simply just be quarterly additions to the game, starting with this one where you get a new operator and a map rework. The new operator Flores comes with a special drone that has a bomb attached to it, while the Border map has been given a bit of an upgrade. You'll also have a chance to get a new Elite skin for Kali called the Masterframe Prototype, which will be available on February 22nd. You can read more about the new content below as it will go live on the test servers on Monday morning.

In Crimson Heist, players will discover a brand-new attacker: Flores. Equipped with an original gadget called the RCE – Ratero Charge, Flores can deploy a remote-controlled explosive device at his feet and drive it through the map during a limited period of time. At the end of the timer (or earlier if Flores chooses to), the device will arm itself, become bulletproof, and start a short fuze timer, at the end of which it detonates in a powerful explosion. Flores is armed with an AR33 or a SR-25 as a primary weapon, and a GSH-18 as a secondary weapon. In addition to this new operator, players will have access to a reimagined Border map in Rainbow Six Siege, which has been newly reworked with interior balcony connecting East staircase to Break room. The bathroom has also been extended to be connected to the Tellers. Players will play in a new challenging environment with some entry blocked, a reduced number of destructible walls and an additional outside staircase. With this new season comes a new secondary gadget, "Gonne-6." This new weapon will do little damage to soft walls and Operators. Boomstick should fight the torments of the "20-second meta" and the defense favored meta present in the Year 5. Additional updates presented in the Future of Siege will be implemented in Crimson Heist Test Server to get feedback from players, including Match Replay Beta and Streamer Mode.