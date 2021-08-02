Rainbow Six Siege Reveals New Containment Event

Ubisoft will be launching a new time-limited PvP event into Rainbow Six Siege today as everything goes into "Containment". The event itself will kick off on August 3rd and run all the way through August 24th, bringing with it probably the scariest event the game will see. All of the events of this have been inspired by the upcoming game Rainbow Six Extraction, and while it plays off of the story, it doesn't necessarily spoil anything from the game. In this event, players will have to fight their way through a reworked version of the Consulate map, which has been taken over by the Chimera Parasite in a new game mode called Nest Destruction. To get players into the game, Ubisoft is offering a free weekend from August 13th-15th and allowing players can earn twice as many bonus Battle Pass points. We got the details on the event and the latest trailer for it below.

This event offers a tease into the world of Extraction into Rainbow Six Siege, in which a team of REACT agents (attackers) will intervene to destroy Nests and will face a team of Proteans, a deadly Archæan variant that can adopt the form of REACT operators (defenders) and attempt to mimic their behavior with maximum speed and with melee attacks only. Defenders will be provided with additional Health, Aruni's Punch, and Oryx's special abilities, but will be weaponless for the whole game. Attackers will have a standard loadout without modifiers and only have access to a reduced Operators selection.

Containment will introduce a new game mode, Nest Destruction, that will have players fight over a Nest. On one hand, attackers will be given a two-tiered objective scenario: destroy the nest to open the final objective and win the round. On the other hand, to be victorious, defenders will have to rely on melee attacks and Oryx's Ramah Dash to stop their opponents. Of course, players can rely on the old but efficient way to secure the win: get rid of the opposing team entirely.

The Containment event comes with its own collection of 33 unique items for Rainbow Six Siege operators including IQ, Ace, Blackbeard, Amaru, and Zero on the attacking side, and Aruni, Jager, Kaid, Mira, and Warden on the defending team. The collection includes headgear, uniforms, and weapon skins. Each operator's exclusive, time-limited customization items are available for purchase as Bundles in the Shop section for 1680 R6 credits or via the Containment Packs for 300 R6 Credits or 12500 Renown.