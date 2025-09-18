Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Rainbow Six Siege X, Siege X

Rainbow Six Siege X: M.U.T.E Protocol: Flesh & Metal Is Live

Rainbow Six Siege X has launched a new major event you can dive into, as M.U.T.E Protocol: Flesh & Metal has officially gone live

Article Summary M.U.T.E Protocol: Flesh & Metal event goes live in Rainbow Six Siege X through October 1.

Battle it out in Arms Race mode as Organics vs. Robotics with weapon tier upgrades per elimination.

Unlock exclusive Operator bundles, weapon skins, and a unique Dayrise Executioner Memento reward.

Earn a free event pack by logging in, plus Twitch Drops and Ubisoft Connect challenge rewards.

Ubisoft has launched a brand-new event for Rainbow Six Siege X, as players can dive into M.U.T.E Protocol: Flesh & Metal right now. If you haven't already guessed from the imagery here, this is a fight between Organics and Robotics for the two opposing sides, as this limited-time event will be running threough October 1. We have more detauils from the devs below as you can play the event right now.

Rainbow Six Siege X: M.U.T.E Protocol: Flesh & Metal

Every player starts out with the same weapon in Arms Race, and each elimination grants them the next weapon tier. At the top of the weapon ladder is the golden hammer, which can break The Brain's shield and win the round. While eliminations move you up the ladder, being eliminated will move you down one tier (or two, if you die from a melee attack). You can respawn quickly to get back into the action, but guard your life if you want to get to the upper tiers and claim victory. Each round of a best-of-three M.U.T.E. Protocol match takes place on a progressively higher floor of the Tower map; stairs, hatches, and grapple points are not available. Power-ups are placed on each floor to fuel the fast-paced action, and every Operator has Oryx's Power Dash ability to allow them to smash through walls, opening up new routes and sightlines.

There are new Operator bundles for Kaid, Melusi, and Kali, as well as one variant Operator bundle for Blitz in the fourth iteration of the MUTE Protocol event. Each bundle contains headgear, a uniform, an Operator portrait, and four weapon skins. There is also a signature bundle that includes a universal weapon skin, attachment skin, drone skin, and charm. Players who complete the event collection can unlock the limited-time Dayrise Executioner Memento, which is a Masterpiece skin with unique animations for the MP5 submachine gun, equipable by Doc, Rook, and Melusi. Players who log in during the MUTE Protocol event can claim a free event pack from the in-game store, which grants a random item from the collection. Packs are also purchasable from the store. Furthermore, players can link their Twitch and Ubisoft accounts to earn a 552 Commando weapon skin for IQ through Twitch Drops, and an ARX200 weapon skin for Iana through a Ubisoft Connect Challenge.

