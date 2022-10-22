Random Games Forms New Partnership With Hex Publishers

Random Games, the minds behind the Unioverse franchise, announced a partnership with independent sci-fi and horror company Hex Publishers. to create a Unioverse tie-in fiction anthology of short

stories and poetry, as well as a comic book series. 26 authors will be writing and contributing to a new anthology series related to the game called Stories of the Reconvergence, in which each story will feature its own original Unioverse artwork created by concept artist Stuart Jennett (Battlestar Galactica, Star Citizen, Warhammer), and will have cover art by Aaron Lovett (Cyber World, Inkbound, Monster Train). Each story will be independent but tie into a greater thread, with all of the due to be published in the Summer of 2023. We have more info on the deal below.

"Stories of the Reconvergence, edited by Angie Hodapp and Joshua Viola, will showcase short stories and poetry set in and inspired by the Unioverse from some of today's most popular genre-fiction writers, including:

Stephen Graham Jones , New York Times bestseller, Bram Stoker Award winner, Ray Bradbury Prize winner (Earthdivers, My Heart is a Chainsaw, The Only Good Indians)

, New York Times bestseller, Bram Stoker Award winner, Ray Bradbury Prize winner (Earthdivers, My Heart is a Chainsaw, The Only Good Indians) Linda D. Addison , Bram Stoker Award winner, Horror Writers Association (HWA) Lifetime Achievement Award winner (Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda, Classic Monsters Unleashed, Predator: Eyes of the Demon)

, Bram Stoker Award winner, Horror Writers Association (HWA) Lifetime Achievement Award winner (Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda, Classic Monsters Unleashed, Predator: Eyes of the Demon) Kevin J. Anderson, National and international bestseller (Dune, Spine of the Dragon, Star Wars, X-Files, Zombie P.I.)

In addition to the anthology, Hex is leading the creation of a series of six comic books that introduce the initial five Unioverse heroes that people will be able to play in Unioverse video games. The series is written by Hex Publishers Founder and Colorado Book Award winner Joshua Viola and Angie Hodapp, with interior art by Ben Matsuya (Cryowulf, Jupiter Jet), cover art by AJ Nazzaro (Hearthstone, Overwatch) and a variant cover by Tyler Kirkham (DC, Marvel). The first comic, titled Unioverse: Reyu, will be available digitally in the Spring of 2023.

"A franchise as ambitious as the Unioverse is ripe for multi-platform storytelling," said Joshua Viola, Founder of Hex Publishers and Editor and Writer on the Unioverse anthology and comics. "The anthology will deepen the lore of the Unioverse and open it up to diverse storytelling, while the comic books provide rich art and a perfect starting point for fans just beginning their

Unioverse journey."

"This anthology and comic series are just the beginning for Unioverse storytelling," said Tony Harman, Co-Founder and CEO of Random Games. "Not only will we develop more stories with established authors and artists, the Unioverse platform will help us discover and promote the next generation of talent."