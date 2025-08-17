Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Source Entertainment, Ratatan, Tokyo Virtual Theory

Ratatan Has Announced Its Early Access Release Date

Ratatan has been given a new Early Access Date for September, as the game still has a totally free demo for you to play on Steam

Indie game developer Tokyo Virtual Theory and publisher Game Source Entertainment confirmed the official Early Access release date for Ratatan. Originally, this was supposed to take place back in July, but it looks like the team decided to push that back and give themselves a couple of extra months to work on the title. Now we know the EA date for Steam will take place on September 19, 2025. Those of you who want to try the game out ahead of time can still play a free demo of the title on Steam right now, which will probably stay up until the new version arrives.

Ratatan

Ratatan is a rhythmic roguelike action game developed in collaboration between Hiroyuki Kotani, the producer of the renowned series Patapon, released on PSP in 2007, and Tokyo Virtual Theory (TVT). Players act as the Ratatan, using magical instruments to deliver different commands to the armies of Cobun to attack the enemies. In addition to attack and defense rhythmic sequences, there are also actions that allow the Ratatan to move freely, with unique skills for each character, further deepening the musicality of the game. Players will enter "fever mode" when they accurately follow the rhythm sequences. In fever mode, the background music changes interactively, and characters perform various actions.

Ratatan also incorporates the popular Roguelike system. In each adventure, Ratatan and its Cobun randomly receive different power-ups and rewards in every battle. Players will experience different adventures each time, with various power-ups bringing various diverse effects and increasing gameplay possibilities. With Nelnal as the game illustrator and character designer, Ratatan features richer game graphics and more characters than before. It has also added a lot of new content, including a brand-new system and mini-games for multiplayer. It will utilize TVT's own "Theory Engine" to provide a fast and stable environment for online multiplayer.

