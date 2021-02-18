Ravensburger Reveals New GraviTrax PRO Expansions

Ravensburger revealed a new line of marble games accessories as they will be releasing the GraviTrax PRO expansions. You might recognize some of these sets from Jelle's Marble Runs, as they use these for their marble competitions on YouTube, which we highly recommend you go check out. The company will be releasing a new starter set as well as three expansion sets where you can race marbles as well as set up weird tracks where the momentum carries the reactions as they go. You can read about all four sets here as they will release on March 15th, 2021.

GraviTrax PRO: Vertical Starter Set: GraviTrax goes vertical with the GraviTrax PRO Vertical Starter Set. With 153 elements that include unique components, this set offers everything you need to begin building your own vertical action-packed track systems. Build with walls, pillars, and balconies that can be attached together to form three-dimensional structures. These elements can be integrated seamlessly with existing GraviTrax sets, allowing you to create more dynamic marble runs. The pillars have special notches to connect them with the transparent walls and create more intricate paths for the marbles. Suspend your tracks in the air with the balconies. (Ages 8+ / $79.99 MSRP)

GraviTrax goes vertical with the GraviTrax PRO Vertical Starter Set. With 153 elements that include unique components, this set offers everything you need to begin building your own vertical action-packed track systems. Build with walls, pillars, and balconies that can be attached together to form three-dimensional structures. These elements can be integrated seamlessly with existing GraviTrax sets, allowing you to create more dynamic marble runs. The pillars have special notches to connect them with the transparent walls and create more intricate paths for the marbles. Suspend your tracks in the air with the balconies. (Ages 8+ / $79.99 MSRP) GraviTrax PRO: Vertical Expansion Set (Set): The GraviTrax PRO Vertical Expansion Set offers 33 additional elements to reach new heights with your track. Create dynamic marble runs with walls, pillars, and balconies that take your tracks to new heights. Whether you create towering three-dimensional structures or suspended tracks, see how high and clever you can build. Combine with the GraviTrax Starter Set and take your track to a new level. (Ages 8+ / $29.99 MSRP)

The GraviTrax PRO Vertical Expansion Set offers 33 additional elements to reach new heights with your track. Create dynamic marble runs with walls, pillars, and balconies that take your tracks to new heights. Whether you create towering three-dimensional structures or suspended tracks, see how high and clever you can build. Combine with the GraviTrax Starter Set and take your track to a new level. (Ages 8+ / $29.99 MSRP) GraviTrax PRO: Mixer (Accessory): Mix up the marbles' journey with the Mixer. Add some surprise to your tracks by sending up to three marbles into the Mixer and see which sides they exit from. Combine this accessory with any GraviTrax Starter Set. (Ages 8+ / $9.99 MSRP)

Mix up the marbles' journey with the Mixer. Add some surprise to your tracks by sending up to three marbles into the Mixer and see which sides they exit from. Combine this accessory with any GraviTrax Starter Set. (Ages 8+ / $9.99 MSRP) GraviTrax PRO: Splitter (Accessory): Split the directions of the marbles with the Splitter. See if the marbles have enough speed to roll across the trap door. If they roll too slow, the marbles will fall to awaiting tracks below and will go in different directions. Combine this accessory with any GraviTrax Starter Set. (Ages 8+ / $9.99 MSRP)