Ravensburger Reveals Several 2022 Tabletop Titles

Ravensburger revealed some of their games coming out in 2022 as there are some cool titles on the way from famous properties. Aside from the already announced Disney Villainous expansion that will feature Syndrome from The Incredibles, the big one on the list is a new adventure book game based on The Wizard Of Oz! Which we suspect will play like previous film adventure book titles such as The Princess Bride. We have the full list of games, puzzles, and toy reveals below.

GAMES:

Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder (by Ravensburger): Disney Villainous introduces Pixar villains for the first time into the award-winning franchise with Syndrome (The Incredibles) and Lotso Bear (Toy Story 3). Fan favorite Madam Mim (The Sword in the Stone) is also included. (Ages 10+ / $29.99 MSRP / Available February 2022)

Wizard of Oz Adventure Book Game (by Ravensburger): Relive the magic of The Wizard of Oz in this adventure book game, in which players work together to complete challenges and turn the pages of a unique game board book. Includes beautiful sculped character game pieces! (Ages 10+ / $29.99 MSRP / Available March 2022)

echoes: The Microchip (by Ravensburger): Use sound clues to unravel the mystery of a ruined futuristic civilization in echoes: The Microchip, the latest story in the echoes: Audio Mystery Game series. Previous titles include echoes: The Dancer and echoes: The Cocktail. (Ages 14+ / $9.99 MSRP / Available March 2022)

Dungeons, Dice and Danger (by alea): In Dungeons, Dice and Danger, a roll-and-write game from alea, explore dangerous dungeons while searching for treasure and glory. Created by famed game designer Richard Garfield, play through four unique and beautifully illustrated realms: Annoyed Animals, Defiant Dinosaurs, Puzzled Pyarmids and Clumsy Cultists. (Ages 12+ / $24.99 MSRP / Available March 2022)

Marvel Eye Found It! Board Game (by Ravensburger): Search for hundreds of hidden illustrations in the Marvel Universe while visiting Wakanda, Asgard, and everywhere in between on a huge, beautifully illustrated game board. (Ages 4+ / $19.99 MSRP / Available May 2022)