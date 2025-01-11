Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch Confirmed Nintendo Switch Release Date

Ravenswatch has been confirmed for release on the Nintendo Switch as the game arrives in two week for the portable console

Article Summary Ravenswatch confirmed for Nintendo Switch release on January 23, 2025.

Switch version includes all updates released for PC and other consoles.

Play as nine heroes in a top-down roguelike action co-op experience.

Explore three open maps filled with activities and rich lore.

Passtech Games and Nacon have confirmed the Nintendo Switch release date for Ravenswatch, as the game will arrive later this month. After having been released on practically everything else, the Switch version will be released on January 23, 2025. The Switch version will come with everything released for PC and consoles so far, so players are up to date with the current version. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we'll see it arrive in two weeks.

Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game in which you play as heroes of tales and legends that must slay hordes of nightmarish creatures in nerve-racking fights. It can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op. Play as nine heroes, each with a unique twist and individual gameplay, including Little Red Riding Hood, who suffers from lycanthropy; Sun Wukong, the fallen monkey king; the Snow Queen with her evil powers; and many other familiar characters who have a darker side and are more violent than you might remember. The Nightmare has invaded the world of dreams and is corrupting everything in its wake. Faced with this evil, the Ravenswatch is gathering heroes from tales and legends from all over the world to lead a crucial battle and restore the fragile balance. But the heroes themselves have been corrupted. How deep do the roots of this evil go?

Explore three open maps filled with activities inspired by enchanted forests and marshes, One Thousand and One Nights, and Arthurian legends, respectively.

Help the inhabitants of Reverie, such as the Three Little Pigs, Sinbad the Sailor, and Morgan the Fairy, and earn valuable rewards to help you in your future battles.

Reveal the story of each character and Reverie, run after run.

Ravenswatch is a meticulously crafted combination of a dark fantasy atmosphere with a comic book style.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!