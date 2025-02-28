Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Christoffer Bodegård, Esoteric Ebb

Raw Fury To Publish Isometric CRPG Esoteric Ebb

The new isometric CRPG title Esoteric Ebb has a new publisher in Raw Fury, as the game has a free demo available for you to try

Raw Fury announced this week that they have partnered with solo indie developer Christoffer Bodegård to publish his new game, Esoteric Ebb. This is a self-described "absurd fantasy" title in which you explore an isometric Disco-like TTRPG-turned-CRPG world, featuring deep and branching dialogs with a ton of backstory and options to choose from, all set within an Arcanepunk-fantasy setting. If you're into games like Disco Elysium, this will be right up your alley. Starting now until March 17, you can play a free demo of the game on Steam, as we have more info and a trailer for you here.

Esoteric Ebb

In Esoteric Ebb, the player is the Cleric, one of many menial laborers of the city of Norvik. Tasked to solve the mystery of an exploded Tea Shop, players will roll dice against the voices in their head, explore a fantasy city on the brink of its first-ever election, and strive to become a hero of legends. Or completely ruin the campaign.

Make Choices That May Come Back To Bite: Complete open-ended quests, low and high-stakes alike, set in the streets, towers, and dark tunnels of Norvik. Become the city's savior or its demise.

Complete open-ended quests, low and high-stakes alike, set in the streets, towers, and dark tunnels of Norvik. Become the city's savior or its demise. Roll The Dice: Roll to wrestle dwarves, steal anything in sight, or keep from looking like a complete fool. But remember, in true TTRPG fashion, failure can often be way more interesting.

Roll to wrestle dwarves, steal anything in sight, or keep from looking like a complete fool. But remember, in true TTRPG fashion, failure can often be way more interesting. Warp Reality To Your Whim: Use The Cleric's innate magical power for unique narrative choices. Control minds for fun and profit. Detect secrets in the tunnels below or within the minds of enemies.

Use The Cleric's innate magical power for unique narrative choices. Control minds for fun and profit. Detect secrets in the tunnels below or within the minds of enemies. Master Turn-Based Combat Sequences: Clerics in Norvik are taught to use violence as a last resort. When the need does arise, a roll of the dice determines success or failure, ala the best tabletop RPGs.

Clerics in Norvik are taught to use violence as a last resort. When the need does arise, a roll of the dice determines success or failure, ala the best tabletop RPGs. Progress Through The Story to Complete the Questing Tree – A quest log, skill tree, and mind map all at once. Each Quest Branch can take root in your mind and alter the Cleric's playstyle through game-changing feats.

