Rayquaza Raid Weekend Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

Starting today, Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at 10 AM, Rayquaza Special Raid Weekend is live in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what this event will offer and how trainers can maximize their gameplay this weekend.

The full details of Rayquaza Special Raid Weekend according to the Pokémon GO blog are:

A Special Raid Weekend featuring Rayquaza will be happening during the first-ever Weather Week event! Rayquaza, the Sky High Pokémon, is known to feed on water and particles in the atmosphere. Sounds like it'll be eating well during this rainy and windy event! Date + Time: Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time Features Rayquaza will be appearing in five-star raids alongside Therian Forme Thundurus. Rayquaza encountered and caught during this time will know the attack Hurricane. Rayquaza is known to only seldomly descend to the ground, so you won't want to miss out on this chance to catch this Legendary Pokémon while it's drawn in by Weather Week!

Now, our first major tip is… well, really listen to Niantic when they tell you how seldomly Rayquaza descends. There are certain Pokémon that Niantic knows will bring Pokémon GO players out of the woodwork, and Rayquaza is one of those species. Because of that, they keep its releases few and far between in order to maintain the hype surrounding its return.

Our other tips include:

Mind the Shiny Mew Masterwork Research. Many trainers have struggled to get enough Dragon-types to complete Page Two of this questline, so it'd be smart to take advantage of the ability to raid Rayquaza while it's here.

Don't listen to Pokémon GO's suggested counters when raiding. This system prioritizes defense when you want to prioritize attack. Rayquaza is double weak to Ice-type moves, making Ice-types by far the best counters. Power up those Mamoswine and Galarian Darmanitan!

100% IVs: 2191 in normal weather, 2739 in boosted.