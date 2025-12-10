Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Boomslang, gaming mouse

Razer Announces Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition

Razer has brought back one of their classic designs for a special release as the Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition mouse is coming soon

Razer has brought back one of its classic gaming mouse designs, as they has revealed the Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition. A throwback to the era of experimentation, the design was made to give you better control over the mouse in general while having two buttons with extended finger grooves to make sure you didn't slip and misclick. Now, they've given it a modern look with leather and RGB lighting, as well as modernized tech inside. However, it's not a mass-retail seller, as they've only made 1,337 serialized units in its own retro collector's case. No word on pricing or availability yet, but we do have more details from the company about this design for you here.

Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition

Two decades later, that promise lives on. The Boomslang returns in its 20th Anniversary Edition – reborn with cutting-edge technology for today's gaming era, while honoring the design and spirit that started it all. The Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition combines heritage design with next-gen engineering to deliver uncompromising performance for today's competitive gamers.

Razer Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2: Up to 45,000 DPI with 99.8% resolution accuracy, delivering precision that far surpasses the original 2,000 DPI – a leap that defines two decades of progress.

Up to 45,000 DPI with 99.8% resolution accuracy, delivering precision that far surpasses the original 2,000 DPI – a leap that defines two decades of progress. Razer HyperPolling Wireless Technology: True 8,000 Hz wireless polling rate ensures near-instant responsiveness, setting a new benchmark for speed in competitive play.

True 8,000 Hz wireless polling rate ensures near-instant responsiveness, setting a new benchmark for speed in competitive play. Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4: Crisp, lightning-fast actuation with a 100-million-click lifespan for enduring reliability.

Crisp, lightning-fast actuation with a 100-million-click lifespan for enduring reliability. Next-Gen Wireless Charging: The included Mouse Dock Pro marks a leap from the wired-only days of the original Boomslang to fully wireless charging. Engineered as a perfect companion to the mouse, it carries the same striking translucent design to deliver a unified aesthetic.

The included Mouse Dock Pro marks a leap from the wired-only days of the original Boomslang to fully wireless charging. Engineered as a perfect companion to the mouse, it carries the same striking translucent design to deliver a unified aesthetic. True Ambidextrous Form with PU Leather Buttons: The legendary Boomslang silhouette, now enhanced with PU leather-wrapped primary buttons for an exquisite feel and enhanced grip control. Classic ergonomics meet modern refinements, delivering comfort and control for every playstyle. 9-Zone Razer Chroma RGB Lighting with UnderglowThe Boomslang's original translucent glow gets a next-level upgrade with vibrant, customizable RGB underglow. Customize each zone with 16.8 million colors and dynamic effects that sync with over 300 Chroma-integrated games.

The legendary Boomslang silhouette, now enhanced with PU leather-wrapped primary buttons for an exquisite feel and enhanced grip control. Classic ergonomics meet modern refinements, delivering comfort and control for every playstyle. 9-Zone Razer Chroma RGB Lighting with UnderglowThe Boomslang's original translucent glow gets a next-level upgrade with vibrant, customizable RGB underglow. Customize each zone with 16.8 million colors and dynamic effects that sync with over 300 Chroma-integrated games. Eight Programmable Controls: Complete customization through Razer Synapse, enabling advanced macros and personalized profiles for total control in every scenario.

