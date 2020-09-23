Razer Announces Three New Wireless Gaming Products For 2020

This morning, Razer revealed three new flagship wireless gaming products for 2020 that will become the new standard for their line. The products include a brand new mouse, keyboard, and gaming headset, all of which are new versions of previous products as they will now become the standard-bearer for them moving forward. Those three products are the BlackShark V2 Pro (being sold for $179.99), the DeathAdder V2 Pro (being sold for $129.99), and the BlackWidow V3 Pro (being sold for $229.99). We have detailed information on all three for you below, which you can now purchase on their website and at select retailers. These are all interesting upgrades to their products, some of which we have reviewed and enjoyed over the years. We look forward to trying these out for review when we get a chance, but for now, here's the info we have on all three products.

RAZER BLACKSHARK V2 PRO The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro takes the game-changing advances in audio and microphone technology found in the recently released Razer BlackShark V2 and improves upon them with a new microphone housing and additional speaker chamber. Powered by Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, the headset delivers lossless immersive audio for low-latency wireless gaming, with up to 24 hours of battery life and 12 meters of wireless range. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro uses the same Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers that debuted in the multi-award-winning Razer BlackShark V2. Now with an additional speaker chamber, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro delivers even brighter, clearer audio, with individually tuned high, mid and low range frequencies for clearer trebles, a rich midrange and powerful bass. Complemented by THX Spatial Audio with Game Profiles, bringing 360-degree immersive audio that delivers a competitive edge to gamers, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is the definitive wireless esports headset.

BLACKWIDOW V3 PRO The BlackWidow V3 Pro is the latest addition to the world-renowned BlackWidow family, and Razers first wireless gaming keyboard. Now weaponized with Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro brings the legacy of the BlackWidow family to a cable-free gaming set-up with a battery life of up to 200 hours, improved Razer Mechanical Switches and Doubleshot ABS keycaps, making the BlackWidow V3 Pro the keyboard of choice for an uncluttered gaming desktop. The BlackWidow V3 Pro features improved Razer Mechanical Switches, with a new transparent switch housing for brighter Razer Chroma™ RGB. Razer Yellow Mechanical Switches are now quieter, with silicon sound dampeners in every key for a silent gaming experience. With upgraded Doubleshot ABS Keycaps, extremely resistant to wear from continuous use, each switch is rated for an 80 million keystroke lifespan, providing reliable, responsive action in the fiercest battles.

DEATHADDER V2 PRO First released in 2006, with over 10 million mice shipped worldwide, the acclaimed DeathAdder is Razer's most popular gaming mouse line, trusted by world-class esports athletes. Retaining the unique ergonomic shape of the DeathAdder, the king of mice finally sees the much-anticipated upgrade to Razer HyperSpeed Wireless. The DeathAdder V2 Pro offers 3 modes of connection with up to 120 hours battery life via Bluetooth, 70 hours via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for ultra-low latency, or plugged in via its Razer Speedflex cable so users can continue to game while charging. All this is achieved within an 88g midweight design, without the need for a honeycomb shell.Housed within the DeathAdder V2 Pro are the newly upgraded 2nd Gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches for crisper, tactile clicks with no risk of unintended double-clicks. Ultra-fast and reliable, these optical switches are rated for 70 million clicks, the highest of any gaming mouse on the market.