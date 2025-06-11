Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Keyboard

Razer Debuts Barebones BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard

Razer has a new gaming keyboard on the market, as they unveiled the new barebones style BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard for you to snag

Article Summary Razer launches the barebones BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard for ultimate DIY customization.

Compatible with 3-pin or 5-pin mechanical switches and custom keycaps for tailored builds.

Features Razer 8000 Hz HyperPolling and Chroma RGB lighting for high performance and style.

Available in black, white, and Phantom Green for $200, with switches and keycaps sold separately.

Razer has taken a brand-new approach with its latest keybaord design, as they unveiled the new barebones BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard today. This is a stripped-down version of one of their more popular designs, giving you more options for modding and opening the door for DIY gamers to have fun with the design and functionality on an entirely new level that Razer really didn't offer before. We have more details about it below as they're selling it for $200 in black, white, and their new Phantom Green design.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard

Stripped down to its core, the barebones version of the award-winning BlackWidow V4 75% retains the same build quality, while giving users complete freedom to install their own 3-pin or 5-pin mechanical switches and custom keycaps. Every detail of the chassis is engineered to elevate the typing experience such as dual-layer dampening foam that minimizes unwanted reverberation, factory-lubricated stabilizers for smoother keystrokes, an FR4 plate for a deeper sound profile, and a pre-applied tape that softens high-frequency clacks.

Performance is equally prioritized. With Razer's 8000 Hz HyperPolling technology, the keyboard responds eight times faster than standard gaming keyboards, ensuring ultra-low latency for competitive play. The keyboard also features vibrant per-key RGB lighting and two-sided underglow powered by Razer Chroma RGB, with support for over 300 integrated games and applications for synchronized, immersive lighting across the entire setup.

To complete their custom build, users can choose from Razer's Mechanical Switches Gen-3, available separately in packs of 36. Options include the iconic Green switches for a clicky feel, Yellow switches for smooth and linear keystrokes, or Orange switches for those who prefer tactile bumps without the clicks. The Razer Phantom Keycap Upgrade Set, available in both Black and White, further enhances the keyboard's aesthetics and RGB illumination. With the launch of the BlackWidow V4 75% Barebones, Razer empowers a new generation of builders to take full control of their keyboard experience—delivering enthusiast-grade customization with the trusted performance and design excellence Razer is known for. This marks not just the debut of a new product, but the beginning of a new era in Razer's keyboard legacy.

