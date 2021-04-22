Razer Green Fund Announced To Help Support Sustainability Startups

Razer has revealed the "Razer Green Fund" today, in which they will be dedicating $50m to sustainable startups over the next ten years. The move goes hand-in-hand with their plans to go green and be carbon-free over the next few years with their "Go Green With Razer" sustainability initiative. Their first official venture with this new plan is The Nurturing Co. Pte. Ltd. ("The Nurturing Co"), which is a company best known for creating BAMBOOLOO. If you're not familiar with this, it's one of the world's first single-use plastic-free, bamboo toilet paper, and home care brands. You can read more about the effort below.

To kick off its new Green Fund initiative, Razer has completed a seed investment into The Nurturing Co. through zVentures. The partnership will enable BAMBOOLOO (The Nurturing Co.'s sustainable toilet paper brand) to implement and supply bamboo toilet paper in some of Razer's global offices, including the new, soon to open Southeast Asian Headquarters and Malaysia office, as part of Razer's Green Organization plan to ensure that all of Razer's office operations will be 100% carbon neutral.

Bamboo pulp has proven to be the sustainable choice for toilet papers. In addition to its growth speed, bamboo pulp requires 90% less water and 70% less carbon to produce as compared to wood pulp. By shifting to bamboo toilet paper, a family of four can save over 30,000 liters of water in a year. BAMBOOLOO helps consumers switch out of wood pulp paper products by offering bamboo-based toilet papers and other home care products.

"BAMBOOLOO truly embodies our mission to preserve the earth for future generations," said Patricia Liu, Chief of Staff at Razer. "We are confident that this investment will set a strong precedence for budding conservation startups to follow."

"The Nurturing Co. is excited to welcome Razer as a strategic investor. The immediate matching of possibilities and a desire to help make a positive impact around the world is encouraging and we are excited to have Razer onboarded," said David Ward, CEO and Founder at The Nurturing Co. "Together with Razer, The Nurturing Co. will bring our BAMBOOLOO range of sustainable, less impacting products to an even wider number of consumers across the world."