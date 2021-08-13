Review: Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds

This week, Razer revealed their latest set of earbuds as they have released the Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds. This latest set was boasted as an improvement on the original pair and brings about a number of additions that the previous model didn't have. But how good are they? Prior to the announcement, we had a chance to check out a pair and test them out for review. Here's what we found out.

So first off, lets' talk about the changes between the two. The big thing you'll see of the bat is that they shaved a third of the size off it compared to V1. There's no outside Razer patter on the case, but the case is sleeker and has a less-defined opening slip to make it look stylish while in your pocket. The bottom still has a USB-C charging port so they are renewed inside the case, so that's still awesome. The earbuds themselves are of a smoother, shinier plastic than the previous ones which has a grain to them. Plus, these have RGB symbols on the side that light up into whatever color you choose or cycle through the rainbow if you leave them alone. (More on that later.) The V2 size has also been slimmed down a bit, but really isn't all that noticeable unless you're holding the two versions side-by-side. And there's also no more visible mic on the Right earbud.

Internally, they still deliver high-quality sound, as long as you pick the right size of silicone buds to put on the outside. They come with three sizes that fit most ear canals, way better than other designs we've tried out in the past that try the one-size-fits-all version. But you do need to experiment to see what works best for you. These particular earbuds are feed-forward ANC with dual environmental noise canceling (ENC) microphones, but you'll need to download the Razer Audio app to get the most out of them (as you can see below), which is free on iOS and Android. There you can play with the audio settings, switch on noise-canceling, and even set the Chroma Effect. However, and yes, I am being critical of Razer for this… YOU NEED A SECOND APP TO OPERATE THE LIGHTS! It's 2021, they've been advancing their tech for years, why is all of this content not under one app by now? You can also monitor the battery life, which according to the company has 32.5 hours on a single full charge of both buds. Which is ideal for long gaming sessions or just listening to music.

We sat around and tested these out in a few different capacities. When it comes to gaming, these worked like a charm with my laptop as well as the PS4. Mobile had no real issues connecting instantly as they immediately look for a mobile device's Bluetooth the minute they come out of the case. Every mobile game we played sounded great. On music, it works well with touch-sensor controls on the right bud, but it's not what I would call the greatest. I'm an audiophile, and when it comes to music on earbuds, I get particular. It does the job great if I'm just traveling around and not interested in every little nuance to a song. But if I want quality, I need to go mess with the equalizer a lot. It drastically needs more presets. On using them with your phone, they do the trick well, but don't go too far away from your device if you're walking around. They got about a 20 ft. range from our testing, but it dips significantly if you even peak behind a wall. Voice to text works like a charm as long as you're speaking clearly.

Overall, I got a kick out of using Razer's Hammerhead True Wireless V2 Earbuds. This is the kind of pair I would throw on if I just want to ignore the world for a minute and not have to deal with putting on a bulky headset. And they make for great traveling earbuds as well as the compact design uses little pocket space. As a fashion piece, they'll te you noticed for the sleek black look and the lights on the side. The price is what will be the catching point for a lot of people as they're going for $130. In our eyes, it's a wise purchase considering some of the alternatives out there, but we also use earbuds a lot for gaming and music. So it comes down to personal preference as to whether it's worth the cash.