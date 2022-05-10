Razer Launches New Esports Mouse In The Razer Viper V2 Pro

Razer has revealed a brand new gaming mouse this week which is being launched today as part of the esports line with the new Viper V2 Pro. This version is more of an ultra-lightweight wireless competitive mouse that has been designed hand-in-hand with feedback from esports pros. This design is over 20% lighter than the Viper Ultimate, has been given next-gen switches, comes with far better battery life, and the all-new Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor installed. You can read more about it below as this mouse is now on sale through their website, the Razer Store, and select retailers for $150.

Razer's new Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor is also being revealed as part of the Viper V2 Pro, and achieves a complete resolution accuracy of 99.8%. This powerful new sensor is equipped with AI functionality such as Smart Tracking, Motion Sync and Asymmetric Cut-off for the ultimate performance at the highest levels of play. The Asymmetric Cut-off feature has been enhanced to support up to 26 granular levels of height adjustment compared to 3 in the previous version. This wider array of customization enables users to set a lift-off and landing distance that is tuned to their playstyle. With a more tactile feel and an even longer click lifespan, the Viper V2 Pro features the new Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3 for absolutely zero double-clicking issues and no debounce delay. These new switches are rated for a click lifecycle of up to 90 million clicks, increasing the value proposition over 25% from the previous generation switch's lifespan.

Every aspect of a gaming mouse matters to the esports pro, down to the customization given to the user. The Viper V2 Pro is now rechargeable via USB-C and features a DPI control button on the bottom of the mouse, allowing for flexible sensitivity on the fly without having to dive into software. Additional grip tapes pre-cut to the Viper V2 Pro's shape, a Razer Speedflex charging cable and 2.4GHz HyperSpeed USB dongle extender come in the box with the Viper V2 Pro, ensuring any gamer is set up for success no matter how they wish to game. The lightweight wireless gaming mouse that achieves hard-hitting performance is now available in both black and white colors.