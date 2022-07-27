Razer Launches New Low-Profile Keyboard In Deathstalker V2

Razer dropped a brand new gaming keyboard that is made for pretty much everyone in some fashion with the Deathstalker V2. Akin to some other designs that we've seen come out in recent years, this is made to be an amazing gaming keyboard, but also functions quite well as an all-purpose keyboard. This is something we hold in high regard when people make items like this because not every keyboard is made for gaming or work, and when you get one that does one well and not the other, it can be frustrating. This design takes both and meshes them into a sleek design. The Deathstalker V2 comes in three models, the regular one for $200, the Pro version for $250, and the Tenkeyless for $220. We have more info on them from the company below.

Featured in every member of the DeathStalker V2 line, the new Razer Low-Profile Optical Switches bring lightspeed switch actuation to low-profile keyboards, using an infra-red beam of light to register keypresses. This means there's zero debounce delay on each key press, giving a faster, more responsive keyboard for gaming and a cleaner, crisper feel for typing. The Low-Profile Optical Switches are available in two variants, Linear and Clicky. The Linear Low-Profile Optical Switch has an actuation point of just 1.2mm with 2.8mm of total travel and an actuation force of just 45 grams. The Clicky variant actuation point is 1.5mm, with tactile feedback at the same point, and a full travel of 2.8mm from 50 grams of actuation force. The DeathStalker V2 Pro and DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless both feature Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Razers proprietary high speed wireless technology, one of the fastest and most reliable wireless gaming technologies currently. Using a combination of optimized data protocols, an ultra-fast radio frequency and Adaptive Frequency Technology (which scans available frequencies to use channels clear from interference), Razer HyperSpeed Wireless delivers a fast, stable and reliable wireless connection, on par with traditional wired connections. Featuring multi-device pairing, gamers can connect both DeathStalker V2 Pro and a compatible Razer mouse to just one single HyperSpeed Wireless dongle for greater freedom and convenience, while still keeping latency to a minimum.

The DeathStalker V2 range offers a keyboard for every user. The DeathStalker V2 Pro brings a fully featured wireless keyboard to users wanting a cable-free set-up. For those looking for a clutter-free, minimalist set-up or with limited desktop space, the DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless delivers the same wireless functionality, speed, and responsiveness as the full-sized DeathStalker V2 Pro. Even on the tenkeyless version, the media button and roller are retained for convenience. The DeathStalker V2 gives users the same functionality and speed as the DeathStalker V2 Pro, but eschews wireless connectivity in favor of a detachable Type C cable connection. In addition to this, all Razer DeathStalker V2 keyboards are fully compatible with Razer Synapse 3 for up to 16.8 million colors customization though Razer Chroma RGB, and come with hybrid on-board memory for storing user settings when using the keyboard away from home.