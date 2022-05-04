Razer Launches New Stormtrooper Wireless Controller & Charger

Razer unveiled a brand new wireless controller this morning as part of Star Wars Day 2022 as we're getting a Stormtrooper-themed set. Much like their previous collaborations with Disney to bring about the Boba Fett and Mandalorian versions, this one has been designed to be an Xbox controller that works with both the previous and current-gen models, as well as for PC. The design is made to look like the traditional Stormtrooper helmet along with a quick charging stand that looks like the armor with its own decal just to remind you where the controller needs to be placed. This is a limited edition controller, so it's not going to be around for long. You can purchase this controller at the link above for $200. You can learn more about it below.

Add a much-needed dose of galactic order to your gaming setup with this must-have collectible for Imperial loyalists and Star Wars fans alike. Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S and all Xbox One models, pair the controller quickly and easily with just one button—a fast, stable connection that also works for PC (Windows 10) or Mac gaming (Mac requires Xbox Wireless Adapter, sold separately). Whether you're firing a gun or taking hits, feel the action and be in the moment with triggers that not only vibrate as you game, but are pressure-sensitive for a finer level of precision. Just like the latest Xbox controllers, this model comes with textured grips on its triggers, bumpers, and back-case—making it feel more natural and easier to hold. Able to fully charge your controller in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting. Mount your controller easily and never worry about its charge being interrupted thanks to a magnetic design that secures the controller to the stand.