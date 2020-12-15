Donkey Kong Country 3 Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo will bring five more NES and SNES games to Nintendo Switch Online this month, including Donkey Kong Country 3. The SNES side of things is getting the better end of the deal as they will also be releasing The Ignition Factor, Super Valis IV, and Tuff E Nuff. Meanwhile, the NES is getting only one game added to its library with Nightshade. You can read about all five below and check out a couple of trailers on them as they will be added to their respective libraries in the next update on December 18th, 2020.

Nintendo Switch Online: Super NES Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble! – Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong have gone missing. As Dixie Kong checks in with the rest of the family, she gets stuck with babysitting duties! But that won't stop her from going on her next adventure. Play as Dixie Kong or Kiddy Kong solo, against a friend or with a friend. Take advantage of their abilities as they throw each other into action in over 40 levels. The Ignition Factor – Intense firefighting action puts you in the heat of the moment. Take control of a brave firefighter as he battles to save people from towering infernos and flame-filled factories. Keep your cool to rescue all the victims. Get them out of the fire and back to safety! Super Valis IV – A reddish moon calls forth evil, and the bells toll for battle. Take on the role of Lena, the only warrior able enough to wield the Valis sword against the forces of evil in this action platformer. The longer you take clearing a stage, the stronger the boss at its end will get. Dash, jump and use the items you collect along the way to traverse all seven stages. Tuff E Nuff – Four champions seek to challenge the great tower! In this action game, your special attacks level up each time you defeat a certain number of enemies, making your hero grow even more powerful. Make good use of your guard, and carefully time your special attacks against all the tough guys you face on your way to Jade, the self-proclaimed Fighting King. With the instant-replay feature, you can have fun watching the last moments of a fight play out! NES Nightshade – Sutekh has blanketed Metro City under a shroud of crime and corruption. The big crime bosses now answer only to him. To avenge his fallen idol, Mark Gray dons the guise of Nightshade, the last person standing between Sutekh and total control of Metro City. Using a combo of point-and-click and action gameplay styles, stalk the streets of Metro City in search of vengeance.