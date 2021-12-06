Razer Opens Third RazerStore Retail Location In Seattle

Over the weekend, Razer opened up a brand new retail location for the RazerStore, as those up in the northwest have a shop in Seattle. For those of you looking for it, the shop location is up in the University Village Shopping Center, adjacent to the University of Washington. This makes the third in the U.S. behind San Francisco and Las Vegas, along with their other locations around the world in Singapore, London, Hong Kong, and Taipei. Over 500 people showed up in the balmy weather for the grand opening, with special gifts and deals to mark the occasion. Here's a snippet from Razer's own account of the event as the shop is now open to the public.

RazerStore Seattle features four exclusive zones dedicated to pro gaming setups, streamers, console gamers, and digital creators. It also has four in-store battlestations for gaming, a Razer Customs counter (to add a personal touch to your Razer device), and an unboxing station with a Razer backdrop, where customers can pose for their social media content. Whenever a new RazerStore opens, it's a significant event – both for the company as well as the community it opens in. Razer goes above and beyond to be part of the communities we operate in – bringing in local talent and celebrities to be part of the event including Xbox's own Major Nelson and locally famous actress and comedian, Lisa Wallen. On opening day, Razer hosted massive giveaways and prizing for all attendees. The first 500 people in line received prizing, including the world's #1 rated gaming laptop – a Razer Blade – for the first person in line. All attendees across opening day were eligible for special promotional pricing at the store, including buy-one, get-one 50% off peripherals.