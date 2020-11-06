Razer Reveals Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition

Razer is getting in on the Cyberpunk 2077 hype as they have released a new themed version of the Viper Ultimate gaming mouse. To be clear, this is a Viper Ultimate with Charging Dock, which is basically the best version of this particular line. As you can see from the image here, they have gone out of their way to deck this out in yellow and aqua lighting to make it look and feel like it came straight from the game. This is a special collaboration between the company and CD Projekt Red to give fans another piece of gaming tech to spruce up their setup when it officially drops in December. You can buy this gaming mouse right now for $160 both on their official website and select retailers, but we're guessing the quantity of this version will be limited. Here's a little bit more info from the designers about what this version is all about.

Prepare for the most anticipated game release of 2020 and own the Night City with a variation of Razer's best-selling ambidextrous Viper Ultimate for the complete triple A experience. Explore the vast city untethered with Razer's highly rated HyperSpeed technology, which delivers stable, wireless performance that is 25% faster than other wireless technology. Aim and fire with deadly precision, powered by Razer's Focus+ Optical Sensor. The sensor is designed with 20,000 DPI for up to 99.6% resolution accuracy and intelligent functions. Unlock the key to immortality with 2nd-Gen Razer Optical Mouse Switches that offer a blistering 0.2ms response time, ensuring the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition delivers speed and precision for ultimate gameplay. Weighing at only 74-grams, the Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is powered by Razer Chroma RGB and comes with the Razer Chroma Mouse Charging Dock.