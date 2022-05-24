Farming Simulator 22 Receives New Free AGI Pack DLC

GIANTS Software has released a new DLC today for Farming Simulator 22, as you can now add the AGI Pack to your game totally free. The primary function of this, as you may have already guessed from the name, centers around new equipment used for grain production and handling. You'll be taking your grain off to be loaded up into a silo, where it will be stored and used for later. Or managing the area it's stored in with a variety of new vehicles that can easily pick it up for transport and send it where it needs to go. We have a trailer and info below on the pack as its free right now.

Welcoming Supplier for Global Food Infrastructure Introducing AGI, a leading manufacturer of portable and stationary grain handling, storage and conditioning equipment, players receive a diverse set of high-quality equipment and facilities by the renowned engineering company for unique, market-specific systems. "The importance of efficient grain production is undeniable, and we're proud to welcome one of the most dedicated suppliers to the world's food infrastructure with AGI", comments Martin Seidel, Account Manager at GIANTS Software. "We are happy to collaboratively offer fans of Farming Simulator new and free content to upgrade the grain production on their farms."

Producing Seeds with Top-Tier Grain Equipment Included in the free AGI Pack are augers, belt conveyors, grain storage bins, and a top-tier seed treater – with the AGI STORM FX marking the highlight of the pack: Using the seed treater, virtual farmers prepare harvested grains to be used for seeding – effectively producing their own grain seeds. Processing them with the help of various tools from AGI brands like Batco or Westfield and Storing them safely in bins and garages of the Sentinel and Westeel product lines, players ensure that their farm becomes a prime example for grain production.