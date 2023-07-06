Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: Krafton, PUBG, Razer

Razer Releases New Line Of PUBG: Battlegrounds Items

Razer has three items that have been given a new theme as they've partnered with PUBG: Battlegrounds for a new gaming gear kit.

Razer revealed a new line of items today specifically tied to PUBG: Battlegrounds, as three of their products now have a new theme. As you can see below, the company has snagged three popular items and bundled them together with a new look and feel, as you have the Viper V2 Pro, the Huntsman V2, and the Barracuda X. All of them clad in black and yellow to match the game's colors. We have more info below as they are available right now on the company's website.

Designed to elevate the PUBG: Battlegrounds gaming experience, each meticulously crafted piece of gear in this collaboration showcases the fusion of KRAFTON's creativity and Razer's unparalleled quality. The new collection is packed with Razer's fan favorites and will include the Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless esports mouse, the Razer Huntsman V2 optical gaming keyboard and the Razer Barracuda X multi-platform wireless headset. Each Razer peripheral has been given a unique PUBG: Battlegrounds makeover, decked out in the game's signature colors and iconic elements. The collection includes: Razer Viper V2 Pro – PUBG: Battlegrounds Edition: Rise to the top of the food chain with the fearsome speed and precision of the Razer Viper V2 Pro that will ensure they see you for who you truly are – a top predator of human prey. The mouse comes with an exclusive in-game Razer Hat that will turn heads on the battlegrounds.

Razer Huntsman V2 – PUBG: Battlegrounds Edition: Armed with Razer™ Optical Switches for lightning-fast actuation, the Razer Huntsman V2 will turn the tide in any fight. The keyboard includes an exclusive in-game Razer Jacket that gets players outfitted with striking style as they steal the scene in acid green.

Razer Barracuda X – PUBG: Battlegrounds Edition: Surviving the Blue Zone has never been easier with a versatile, lightweight wireless Razer Barracuda X headset that keeps you ahead of the game. The headset includes the exclusive in-game Razer Pants and Shoes that ensure players step up their game and stand out on the battleground.

As a bonus, every product in the collection comes bundled with exclusive in-game content tailored for PUBG enthusiasts. Through a redemption code available in the box, gamers can redeem exclusive in-game items for PUBG: Battlegrounds. These in-game items will allow gamers to deck out in a full Razer-themed wardrobe that includes a hat, jacket, pants, and shoes.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!