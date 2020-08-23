Razer Reveals A New Productivity Suite Of Peripherals

Razer revealed a new set of peripherals this week, all of which with a sleek white design to them as part of the Productivity Suite line. The goal of these is to provide a few options for people at home that, while they may be gamers, their primary focus is on work or daily productivity. Which is becoming even more essential with people still working from home. The three items are the Pro Click: ($100), the Pro Type ($140), and the Pro Glide ($10). We have information on all three of them below for you to check out as they're now for sale on the company's website as well as going out to specific retailers on August 27th.

Central to any workplace setup is the keyboard, which needs to be comfortable, fast and responsive, to keep errors and fatigue to a minimum. The Pro Type keyboard features a soft-touch coating for all-day typing comfort and uses Razer's proprietary Orange Mechanical Switches, delivering a quiet, yet tactile keystroke for fast, accurate typing. With wireless and Bluetooth connectivity for up to 4 devices, the Pro Type is flexible and adaptable for any workspace setup, giving the optimal balance of performance and comfort.

Completing the Razer Productivity Suite set-up, the Pro Glide surface not only matches the suite's modern, professional color scheme, but also perfectly complements the features of the Pro Click mouse. The durable, textured micro-weave surface is the ideal tracking layer for quick, accurate pointing and smooth, jitter free movements.

Created in partnership with Humanscale, the world's leading designer and manufacturer of ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life, the Razer Pro Click mouse was specifically designed to minimize the health risks associated with long-term mousing, including Tendonitis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. The mouse is ergonomically contoured to position the user's wrist at a neutral 30-degree angle, therefore preventing discomfort and injuries associated with wrist pronation. Furthermore, the Razer Pro Click is designed to meet the ideal comfort zones for small and large hands, and incorporates extended palm, thumb, and pinky supports to fully support the entire hand, minimizing contact stress with the desk and alleviating hand and arm strain. The result is an extremely comfortable mouse that reduces fatigue and the number of errors, ultimately delivering on Razer's high precision and performance promise.