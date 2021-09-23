Razer Reveals Brand New Line Of Console Peripherals

Razer revealed a new line of console peripherals this week, giving Xbox and PlayStation owners some new options to game with. The big item on the list was the Kaira X, which was given a slight upgrade and makeover as you have green for Xbox players and white for PlayStation players, with the model designed to bring out the best audio for next-gen consoles. Both versions going for $60, as you can get these versions now with added color options on October 14th through Razer's website. Meanwhile, they also introduced a new Xbox White Suite set of items, as well as the Universal Quick Charging Stand in several different Colorways options for $40. You can read about all of the items below.

Kaira X for Xbox and Kaira X for PlayStation

Taking a cue from Razer's award-winning PC headsets, the Kaira X for Xbox and Kaira X for PlayStation both utilize Razer TriForce 50mm drivers to deliver high-quality gaming audio. With improved frequency separation, the TriForce Drivers provide crisp highs, clear mids and rumbling bass, for encompassing, immersive audio. In-game comms will be crystal clear thanks to the flexible, boom-mounted Razer HyperClear Cardioid Microphone, with a focused pick-up pattern to exclude unwanted background noise.

With on-headset controls for on-the-fly audio-adjustment and Flowknit Memory Foam Ear Cushions and headband padding, the Kaira X is built for comfort and convenience. Using a wired 3.5mm analog connection, the Kaira X range is cross-platform compatible, for use with most consoles, PC and mobile. The Kaira X for Xbox is available in classic black and white that match the Xbox Series X|S. Additional colors that match official Xbox Wireless Controllers are also announced in Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt. Lastly, the Kaira X for PlayStation is available in a theme that matches the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller.

Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox controllers

Completing Razer's new colorful console line up is a range of Universal Quick Charging Stands, compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox Elite Series 1 controllers. Using a magnetic docking system, the Universal Quick Charging Stands support quick charging for minimal gaming downtime and are available in Carbon Black, Shock Blue, Robot White, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt colors that match official Xbox Wireless Controllers. A special edition Aqua Shift color is also available at retailers Best Buy and Microsoft

Razer Kaira, Kaira Pro, and Wolverine V2 White Edition

Also announced today are the new Kaira, Kaira Pro, and Wolverine V2, all in White, creating a bold, clean, and fresh suite of Xbox Series X|S peripherals for gamers wanting style and performance from their Xbox peripherals. With Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and a HyperClear Supercardioid Microphone, the Kaira Pro delivers stellar audio performance over Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0, for seamless, low latency gaming audio both on Xbox Series X|S and mobile. The Kaira for Xbox shares the same TriForce drivers as the Kaira Pro with a cardioid microphone, but supports Xbox Wireless only. Both headsets feature Flowknit Memory Foam Ear Cushions for long-term comfort, on-headset controls and EQ presets for music, movies, and gaming.

The Wolverine V2 uses Razer's Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and D-Pad, tuned for greater responsiveness and accuracy in-game. Two additional remappable bumpers add more customization and flexibility to button layouts, giving gamers more control over their game, including the all-important hair trigger mode for fast-paced action games.