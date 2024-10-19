Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: gaming mouse, Viper Mini Signature Edition

Razer Reveals Viper Mini Signature Edition Gaming Mouse

Razer revealed a brand-new gaming mouse this week, as players can get their hands on the Viper Mini Signature Edition in white

Article Summary Discover Razer's Viper Mini Signature Edition in a sleek white finish, launching in limited quantities.

Enjoy enhanced gaming with a lightweight design, weighing under 49 grams for ultimate performance.

Revel in advanced features like the Focus Pro 30K Sensor and HyperPolling for seamless gameplay.

This exclusive set includes a wireless dongle, Gorilla Glass mouse feet, grip tape, and a 3-year warranty.

Razer has a new gaming mouse on the way as they have a slightly different version of a popular model with the Viper Mini Signature Edition in White. This edition has a couple of small improvements over the previous model, but essentially its the same device as the black edition. This version will be released in limited quantities, with only 13,337 units being made, set to drop on October 21 at 8am PT. We have more details from the company about this model for you below.

Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition (White)

The Viper Mini Signature Edition in White is a pinnacle of gaming elegance and performance, tailored for gamers who seek a lighter design to match their white battlestations. With a growing trend of full white minimalist setups, the Signature Edition was crafted to be the purest masterpiece for our most hardcore fans. The Signature Edition continues to be a marvel in gaming technology, distinguished by its pristine white finish—a color traditionally challenging to perfect in gaming hardware. Each unit undergoes a rigorous curing process to ensure it remains in pristine condition, thus preserving its flawless appearance for the years to come. Weighing less than 49 grams, with an additional protective coating to preserve its flawless appearance, this mouse exemplifies Razer's dedication to advancing the frontiers of peripheral technology.

The mouse features a magnesium alloy exoskeleton chosen for its superior strength-to-weight ratio. Each mouse undergoes a complex manufacturing process, including CNC machining, to ensure it remains ultra-lightweight without compromising on durability. This exclusive edition boasts the Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor and Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, integrated with Razer HyperPolling Technology to deliver a true 8000 Hz wireless polling rate. These features ensure that the Viper Mini Signature Edition provides seamless, high-speed performance across all gaming genres. The Viper Mini Signature Edition in White comes with a paired white Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, a set of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Mouse Feet, a white microfiber cleaning cloth, two sets of Razer Mouse Grip Tape, two alcohol prep pads, and an exclusive 3-year warranty for unparalleled assurance and peace of mind.

