Razer Teams With Evisu For New Line Of Clothing Looking to get some new gamer swag? Razer has a new collaboration with Evisu for a new set of clothing, out now.

Razer revealed a brand new collaboration this morning as they are working together with Japanese brand Evisu for a new clothing line. Not only are they producing a set of clothes, which you can check out below, but they are also doing a small line of peripherals with the same branding, including a gaming mouse, mat, keyboard, and a special edition of the Iskur X. We got the details for all of the items below as they will go on sale starting on February 24th at 6pm PT.

"The collection is one of Razer's many forays into streetwear as a lifestyle brand with the aim of bringing more collaborative collections catering to gamers worldwide. The brands will be launching a limited Razer | Evisu capsule collection, featuring Evisu's iconic apparels and Razer's award-winning peripherals. No Evisu collection is complete without the brand's quintessential dark-washed jeans. The carrot-fit Razer | Evisu jeans are made from a weighty stretch denim and decorated with Evisu's Daicock insert at the back with a Kamon on one end and Razer's triple-headed snake logo on the other in Razer's acid green. An essential staple for gamers, the Razer | Evisu black hoodie is designed with a trendy relaxed fit and features Evisu's distinguished Godhead, the Japanese god of prosperity adorned with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro X wireless gaming headset in the front, as well as Evisu's signature mantra "Before Anyone Did Anything Evisu Did Everything" at the back as a bold statement piece for any wardrobe. The Razer | Evisu collection will also include a fitted tee in black with Evisu's iconic seagull logo on the front and the collaborative Daicock motif on the back, unique to this collection."

Topping off the collaboration, fans of Razer and Evisu can look forward to a collection of fan-favorite gaming peripherals that has been collaboratively designed by both brands, featuring the Razer Orochi V2 ultra-lightweight wireless mouse, Razer Gigantus V2 – Large mouse mat and the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical keyboard. Inspired by Evisu's denim legacy, each peripheral will be embossed with Razer's take on Evisu's signature mantra and will mimic the denim effect for the boldest gaming set-up to solidify the partnership. In celebration of this collaboration, Razer will also be launching a special edition of the Razer Iskur X. Featuring Evisu's iconic signature mantra, the ergonomic chair was designed for posture-perfect gaming.