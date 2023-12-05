Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Hammerhead HyperSpeed, Meta Quest

Razer Unveils Hammerhead HyperSpeed For Meta Quest

Razer is looking to improve the audio options for Meta Quest players as they have revealed the Hammerhead HyperSpeed for VR players.

Article Summary Razer reveals Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds for Meta Quest VR.

Provides studio-grade wireless audio with low latency using HyperSpeed.

Features Active Noise Cancellation and dual ENC microphones.

Up to 30-hour battery life for long VR sessions and ergonomic design.

Razer has revealed their latest audio innovation for gamers as they have released the Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds for Meta Quest. Designed to give you the best experience possible for VR titles, these are designed specifically to work with multiple models of the VR headset to provide the clearest audio without having to add a bulky headset to your playtime. This is an honest improvement, as there are so many headsets on the market that just add weight to your head or earbuds that have an issue connecting or delivering quality audio. We have more info on them below, as they are currently on sale via the company's website and select retailers for $150.

Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed

True Wireless Freedom Meets VR Immersion: Harnessing the award-winning pedigree of the Razer Hammerhead line, these earbuds offer an unparalleled wireless experience, ensuring that your virtual explorations are matched with studio-grade audio fidelity. With the inclusion of Razer's proprietary HyperSpeed technology, low latency, high performance audio is guaranteed.

Harnessing the award-winning pedigree of the Razer Hammerhead line, these earbuds offer an unparalleled wireless experience, ensuring that your virtual explorations are matched with studio-grade audio fidelity. With the inclusion of Razer's proprietary HyperSpeed technology, low latency, high performance audio is guaranteed. Universal Cross-Platform Mastery: Beyond the confines of the Meta Quest VR headset, these earbuds ensure a versatile audio experience, offering seamless compatibility across most PCs, consoles[JM9] , smartphones, and any Bluetooth-enabled device. Dive into games, music, or calls without any interruptions.

Beyond the confines of the Meta Quest VR headset, these earbuds ensure a versatile audio experience, offering seamless compatibility across most PCs, consoles[JM9] , smartphones, and any Bluetooth-enabled device. Dive into games, music, or calls without any interruptions. Distraction-Free VR Expeditions: Razer understands the essence of immersion. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is embedded to ensure that external noises are a thing of the past, while Dual Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) Microphones ensure that you're heard with clarity, regardless of your environment.

Razer understands the essence of immersion. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is embedded to ensure that external noises are a thing of the past, while Dual Environmental Noise Cancelling (ENC) Microphones ensure that you're heard with clarity, regardless of your environment. Unwavering Endurance with Comfort Beyond Reality: Armed with up to 30-hours of battery life, supported by an efficient charging case, your virtual endeavors are only limited by your imagination, not your earbuds' power. Long VR sessions demand comfort. With an ergonomic in-ear design, these earbuds pledge stability and coziness, ensuring you remain focused on the game and not adjusting your earbuds.

