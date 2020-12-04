Razer Unveils The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro Earbuds

Razer has unveiled their latest pair of gaming earbuds with the Hammerhead True Wireless Pro. This pair features both advanced hybrid Active Noise Cancellation as well as the fact that it has been THX Certified for high-fidelity sound and audio. These were designed to make sure you had the best possible audio experience as one of their gaming headsets, while also being portable and easy to manage as they are chargeable in their case with a USB connection. They actually look pretty rad compared to the previous version and it looks like they made some improvements on the design. You can currently buy them for $200 on their website and through select retailers. We got more info below from the announcement today and a couple of quotes from the company.

As with the fan-favorite standard Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, the Pro model features convenient touch controls and voice assistance compatibility, a customized low latency Bluetooth 5.1 connection and extended battery life with the recharging case. A comfortable, secure fit with enhanced noise isolation is guaranteed by an in-ear design and the inclusion of premium memory foam Comply ear tips. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are also IPX4 rated for sweat and splash protection. The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro uses hybrid ANC to nullify both external and unwanted internal noise by generating inverse sound waves simultaneously, combined with an enhanced passive noise isolation solution. This is achieved by incorporating two external (feedforward) and two internal (feedback) microphones to deliver the intended sound in crystal clear fashion. "The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds are a superior mobile accessory for everyday users and mobile gamers who demand quality audio and customizable fit," says John Moore, Head of Sales & Marketing, Growth Peripherals at Razer. "Users will enjoy incredible fit, premium audio, and undisturbed low latency sound for movies, music, games, as well as voice and video calls – all in a tiny package that fits in your pocket." "The Hammerhead True Wireless Pro earbuds join the Razer Opus headphones in achieving the gold seal of THX Certification," said Peter Vasay, head of THX Certification, THX Ltd. "We evaluate and optimize the headphones to ensure a high-quality sound experience delivering a rich, balanced soundstage, clear vocals and deep impactful bass perfect for music, games, and movies."