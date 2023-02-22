Razer Unveils The Latest Edition Of The Blade 15 Gaming Laptop Check out the latest version of the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, as they show off the improvements made for 2023.

Razer took time this week to reveal their latest edition of the Blade 15 gaming laptop, as they highlight many of the changes made for the 2023 edition. This updated version of the laptop comes with a 13th generation Intel Core i7 13800H processor, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series GPU, and up to the RTX 4070, all cased in a lightweight casing with up to 4TB of storage. Basically, the improvements are subtle, but they are designed to make sure you get the best quality of a laptop. We got more info about this one for you down below, as it is officially on sale right now, starting at $2,500.

"This ultra-portable gaming machine is powered by the latest 13th generation Intel Core i7 13800H processor and NVIDIA's newest GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs, up to the RTX 4070. Enhanced vapor chamber cooling and thinner 0.05mm exhaust fins provide the exceptional thermal control needed to pack this level of performance in a laptop that is 25% smaller than the Blade 16. The Blade 15 places portability at the forefront. As the thinnest Blade in the 2023 line, it weighs less than four and a half pounds and delivers up to over six hours of battery life from its 80Wh battery."

"The 16:9 QHD 240Hz display provides smooth, sharp visuals with a 2.5ms response time and 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The Blade 15 is easily upgradeable, accommodating up to 4TB of storage using an extra M.2 slot and up to 64GB DDR5-5200MHz memory, allowing users to keep pace with even the most demanding games and tasks. In addition to the new Razer Blade 15, the recently launched Blade 16 and Blade 18 are now available equipped with RTX 4060 and 4070 GPUs as well. These configurations round out the full line of the new Blade 16 and Blade 18 laptops."