Among Ashes Announces Physical PS5 Edition Coming

As we prepare for the release of Among Ashes, the team confirmed they will be releasing a physical edition for the PS5 as well

Indie game developer Rat Cliff Games and new publisher Selecta Play have revealed that Among Ashes will be getting a physical edition on the PS5 when it comes out. At the moment, the horror game still doesn't have a release date, and we've only seen a demo become available on Steam. But it looks like they really want to take you back to the early '00s with this one as you'll be able to play it on a disc. Enjoy the latest trailer here while we wait for a release date to be announced.

Among Ashes

It's a stormy night in the early 2000s and your friend has sent you a link to Night Call, a horror game that he found online. As you play, strange things start happening in your apartment. Something is terribly wrong with the game. Among Ashes features an innovative, meta-framing device in which players will experience a full retro-inspired first-person survival horror game within another first-person horror game, in addition to a host of unique presentational touches, surprises, mechanics and puzzles that transport players back to the turn of the millennium – providing a terrifying dose of nostalgia in the process. In the retro-styled survival-horror Night Call, players will explore Stoker Manor, solving puzzles and fighting off the nightmarish creatures that have infested its labyrinthian halls. In the real world, however, they'll be haunted by the dark entities that have latched on to this strange game as they frantically try to unravel the mystery behind the game and its enigmatic creator.

