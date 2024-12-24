Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Heckna, Hit Point Press, Humblewood

Humblewood & Heckna Released For "Pay What You Want" Today

Both Humblewood and Heckna! are available today under the "pay what you want" system, as a gift from Hit Point Press to players

Article Summary Humblewood and Heckna! available under 'Pay What You Want', a gift from Hit Point Press to D&D players.

Humblewood lets you save the woods from elemental fire, play as birds in a unique 5e campaign setting.

Heckna! is a 5e adventure in a dark carnival, perfect for horror fans seeking thrills beyond the glitz.

Hit Point Press thanks fans by offering free access, says founder Ricardo Evangelho of their successful journey.

Hit Point Press is giving Dungeons & Dragons players something special for Christmas this year, as you can buy both Humblewood and Heckna! for whatever you'd like. The team has released both campaign setting titles under the "Pay What You Want" system, as both games (normally priced at $30 each) are available for you at whatever amount you want. If you want to pay a penny, go ahead. If you want to give the company more than $30, that's fine, too. This is essentially the company's fight to players around the world to get their hands on these unique settings that use the D&D 5e system. We have more info on both of them for you below, along with a quote from the CEO about the offer.

Humblewood

Humblewood is an award winning 5e-compatible campaign setting where you adventure as birds and other woodland critters in a race to save the woods from an encroaching elemental fire. Its crowdfunding campaign raised over $1 million on Kickstarter, and earlier this year was brought on to D&D Beyond. The Humblewood digital download also includes 5e+ (2024) updates for those playing with the latest rules.

Heckna!

Heckna! is a 5e adventure set in a whimsical, dark carnival setting. Will you see through the glitzy and glamorous charade or fall prey to Heckna's everlasting torment? Earlier this year it won an Origins award for best roleplaying game adventure and is sure to delight horror fans.

"We've been extremely lucky to have been able to make these books with the help of our backers and fans. As thanks for all the support over the years, our team wanted to reduce the barrier to access on our titles by moving to this model. Yes, that even means making it available for free," said Ricardo Evangelho, founder and CEO of Hit Point Press.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!