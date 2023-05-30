Razer Unveils The New Hammerhead Pro Hyperspeed Razer has revealed a brand new upgrade to one of their more popular gaming earbud designs with the Hammerhead Pro Hyperspeed.

Razer has revealed a new upgrade to their line of gaming earbuds as they have released the new Hammerhead Pro Hyperspeed. This new version of the model comes with a nearly lag-free and gaming-grade audio experience, designed and powered by the THX Certified audio quality. It comes with an adjustable ANC and bespoke lifestyle features, including wireless case charging, RGB, cross-platform wireless audio, and more. We got more details for you below as they are currently on sale for $200.

"The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed is built for those who demand the very best in audio quality, as the earbuds have achieved with THX® Certification, the leading globally recognized assurance of quality, consistency, and audio performance. The THX Certification Program for headphones and earbuds gives detailed attention to consistent frequency response, low distortion and exceptional noise isolation. Built upon both industry standards and four decades of proprietary testing methods, THX Certification is a rigorous process with world-class audio engineers. The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed's achievement in reaching this standard is a mark of the leading-edge design and feature set for the product. Consumers seeing this mark of audio fidelity can be confident in the quality of the product right out of the box."

"The Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed expands the boundaries of true wireless audio with the inclusion of a Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Dongle. This unique feature effortlessly bridges the gap for devices without inherent Bluetooth audio capabilities, inviting them into the realm of untethered sound experiences. All gamers have to do is plug in the HyperSpeed Wireless dongle into their PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or PC to enjoy flawless 2.4 GHz connectivity. The earbuds' widened compatibility underscores their role as an indispensable asset for convenient, enhanced cross-platform connectivity."

"Razer's groundbreaking HyperSpeed Wireless technology delivers formidable audio performance in the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed and with the 2.4 GHz dongle, these earbuds achieve an industry-leading, low-latency audio performance of less than 40ms. Gaming Mode, for example, doesn't hold back on Bluetooth, ensuring robust performance with a latency of just around 60ms. With Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, the Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed ensures fluid connectivity across a multitude of devices."

