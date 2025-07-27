Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Element Games, Reality Break

Reality Break Receives New Ascension Update Tomorrow

Reality Break will be getting a new update tomorrow that includies new options for progression, new items, and other additions

Indie game developer and publisher Element Games has a new update coming to Reality Break, as the Ascension Update drops on July 28. Players will be getting a new Progression Path, as well as the option for Endless Progression if they so desire. Plus a number of new items, improvements, fixes, and more. You can read the dev notes below before the update hits tomorrow.

Ascension Update

In the Ascension Update, you'll find a True Ending progression path that unlocks the all new Ultimate item tier, a system for Endless Progression, unique new Rewrite types, the ability to Preserve more unlocks across Profile Breaks, and much more! In Reality Break, you're a mercenary who unwittingly becomes imbued with the power to alter reality. Use the Rewrite mechanic to change the fundamental nature of the gameplay: resize a weapon to fit your ship, upgrade items to unlock fantastic powers, increase the difficulty, add time to a ticking clock, and more!

New Progression Path: Unlock a new Talent progression path full of some of the most powerful upgrades in the game by achieving the game's True Ending!

Unlock a new Talent progression path full of some of the most powerful upgrades in the game by achieving the game's True Ending! Ultimate Items: Break the limitations of the item rarity itself to create Ultimate Items that cannot be found anywhere else!

Break the limitations of the item rarity itself to create Ultimate Items that cannot be found anywhere else! Endless Progression: Unlock the option to continue increasing your Tier bonuses directly and permanently!

Unlock the option to continue increasing your Tier bonuses directly and permanently! Lots More: Preserve your Specialist Upgrades across Breaks, analyze multiple items at once, Extract multiple Affix Fragments, and Challenge Bosses as often as you wish via repeatable Boss Random Missions, with a new custom Boss Health UI!

Reality Break

Reality Break is a fast-paced ARPG with many interlocking systems and an opt-in roguelite structure, all of which is modifiable via a new Rewrite mechanic that allows you to alter the fundamental nature of the gameplay for unparalleled build customization. Take on the role of a mercenary who unwittingly becomes imbued with the power to alter reality, and finds themselves thrown into a chaotic maelstrom where other sinister and malevolent forces attempt to stop them at every turn in an evolving storyline. But can you really stop those who know what you are going to do before you even know it yourself?

