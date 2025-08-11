Posted in: Activision, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call of Duty: Warzone Airdrops New Verdansk Update

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting a new update to the map throughout the week, as the Verdansk stadium is about to go nuclear

Article Summary Verdansk Stadium gets a nuclear makeover with a new missile launch pad and interior map overhaul.

Players can infiltrate the stadium for unique missions, loot, and powerful rewards.

New tactical zones include Warehouse 01, Command Center, and revamped stands for close combat.

Strategic routes through concourses and vantage points offer fresh ways to outplay the competition.

Activision revealed a change being dropped into the Verdansk map for Call of Duty: Warzone, as things are about to get a little more nuclear. The biggest addition to all of this is that the stadium now has a launch pad for a nuclear missile inside of it, as well as the resources to make more throughout the bowels of the arena. Which should add a new level of discomfort to everyone's time there. We have some of the notes from the developer's latest blog below of what's inside, as they have a new mission for you to infiltrate the building and more, with rewards for those who succeed.

Call of Duty: Warzone – Stadium

The first stage of the mission was a success, but the real work is about to begin. The orbital strike launched from the hijacked satellite has ripped open a large entrance in the roof of Verdansk Stadium, leaving a sizeable hole providing aerial access to the interior. Operators are also encouraged to check whether ground-level infiltration points have unlocked. Expect heavy resistance within. To help get your bearings prior to deployment, review the following Tactical Overview images and intel provided by advanced teams scouting the newly revealed point of interest.

Verdansk Stadium: Interior POI Overview

It appears the soccer pitch itself has been secretly transformed into an enemy weapon outpost of some kind, with a missile launch pad located centrally within the field, flanked by supporting structures to either side. Battle in the middle of the stadium with care, using cover and exploring the once-hidden base or take to the stands and concourse paths to fight from the perimeter. Launch Pad

The missile rising from the central launch pad has taken damage but remains standing, a tiered ladder giving access to mini vantage points and ziplines extending toward Warehouses 01 and 02. Traverse the upper landing to engage enemies on the field and stands or find your way inside the base of the launch pad, forming a semicircle around the interior blast pad.

Warehouse 01

The open floor plan of Warehouse 01 provides scattered cover points with interior and exterior stairways leading to a wraparound walkway. An ascender in the corner of the walkway gives quick access to the rooftop. Climb up on the edge for a greater view and ride the zipline to the center rocket. Exterior stairwells and a long ladder also give access to the roof.

Warehouse 02 — Command Center

Watch your step around the blast site here: The molten scorch marks burn on contact and an entire corner of the Command Center structure has disintegrated in the orbital strike. The building features a more complex layout compared to the opposite Warehouse 01, with segmented rooms and an inner stairwell that climbs up to the roof.

The Stands

Track enemy movement from the edges of the Stadium interior by climbing up into the stands. There are more cover options on the lower level, while the upper levels forego cover in favor of greater sightlines over the area. Reaching the top tier requires a bit more effort, though an ascender found in the northwest concourse can help get you there.

Lower Concourse

Steer clear of the fight around the launch pad by moving through the lower concourse, accessible through the openings found along the first level of the stands. The oval-shaped pathway extends into long sightlines down the sides intermingled with restrooms, a bar, and concession stands. Move back toward the pitch through the dispersed openings, giving you the chance to engage enemies along multiple pathways.

Upper Concourse

While devoid of shops and restaurants, the upper concourse features stacked furniture, stadium maps, and other useful cover objects for much-needed protection when moving through its expansive halls. Press the control panels of two of the roll-up metal gates positioned along the upper stands to open or shut the passage between the upper concourse and the top tier of the stands.

