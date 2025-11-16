Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Rebel Engine, Seven Leaf Clover, Wandering Wizard

Rebel Engine Drops New Gameplay Trailer With Launch

Check out the official gameplay trailer for the FPS robo-run-and-gun gamed Rebel Engine, as it's available right now on Steam

Article Summary Rebel Engine launches on Steam with a fast-paced run-and-gun gameplay trailer and explosive FPS action.

Play as Asimov, a rebellious robot battling to free fellow bots from corporate oppression in Ultima City.

Utilize a versatile arsenal, chain together gun and melee combos, and unleash devastating finishers on enemies.

Experience dynamic combat, weapon switching, and unique enemy interactions in this indie FPS adventure.

Indie game developer Seven Leaf Clover and publisher Wandering Wizard dropped a new trailer for the game Rebel Engine as they released it on Steam. In what should have been a launch trailer, instead its a normal gameplay trailer, but what an amount of footage we get as it showcases the non-stop run-and-gun FPS action, as you play a robot on a one-mechanized unit rebellion to free all robots. Enjoy the trailer as the game is available now.

Rebel Engine

The Concrete corporation enforces total control over Ultima City and its sentient robot inhabitants. The corporate tower is both their home and their prison. They live condemned to a life of servitude to Entropy, the human CEO, and Concrete's profits. The most vicious oppression is reserved for those living in the bottom sector of the tower, working on hazardous industrial facilities. At the lowest floor of the tower, an enslaved construction bot waits for the opportunity to enact his vengeance on his creators.

Take control of Asimov, an old robot armed with a giant loading claw, a deadly arsenal of weapons and endless rage. Perform never-ending gun and melee combos while dodging enemy fire in challenging combat encounters. Together with Salvador, your virus companion, you'll climb the giant corporate tower in an effort to destroy the Concrete corporation and obtain freedom. Fight through each floor of the tower, each one flooded with security bots and overseen by a powerful boss. Face Entropy and get your vengeance!

A Dynamic Weapon Arsenal – each gun launches enemies in different directions, combine them to perform stylish combos!

each gun launches enemies in different directions, combine them to perform stylish combos! Non-Stop Gun Action – recover ammo by switching weapons and never stop shooting.

recover ammo by switching weapons and never stop shooting. Multiple Melee Movesets – switch between your claw, kicks, sword, chainsaw and whip to mess up the opposition from up close.

switch between your claw, kicks, sword, chainsaw and whip to mess up the opposition from up close. Your Enemy is Your Weapon – grab any enemy with your loading claw to use their own guns, and then throw them against each other with great force.

grab any enemy with your loading claw to use their own guns, and then throw them against each other with great force. Combo-Fueled Finishers – long and flashy combos allow you to use powerful finishers, like giant lasers and burning plasma explosions!

