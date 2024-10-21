Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dawnwalker, Rebel Wolves

Rebel Wolves Signs New Publishing Deal With Bandai Namco

Rebel Wolves and Bandai Namco have come together for a new publishing deal as they will release a newe action RPG called Dawnwalker

Dawnwalker is a dark fantasy RPG set in medieval Europe, powered by Unreal Engine 5.

The new IP aims at mature audiences, developed by talent from The Witcher 3 team.

Bandai Namco expands its RPG portfolio with this key Western market partnership.

Bandai Namco and Rebel Wolves announced this morning they have signed a new publishing agreement for a new action RPG. According to both teams, under the new agreement, Bandai Namco will become the global publisher of Rebel Wolves' upcoming debut game called Dawnwalker, taking on responsibility for both the retail and digital distribution for PC, PS5, and XSX|S. We have more details below from today's announcement as we now wait to see more from the game.

Rebel Wolves x Bandai Namco

Bringing together a talented team of developers, including members of the core team behind one of the most acclaimed games of all time – The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt along with its expansions, Rebel Wolves' first title is a dark fantasy narrative sandbox, AAA action-RPG set in medieval Europe. This brand-new IP is aimed at mature audiences and is powered by Unreal Engine 5. The studio will reveal more information about the project in the coming months.

Speaking on behalf of Rebel Wolves, Chief Publishing Officer, Tomasz Tinc had this to say about the newfound partnership, "Rebel Wolves is a new studio built upon solid foundations: a combination of experience and fresh energy. Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, a company known for its dedication to the role-playing genre and willingness to engage with new IPs, is a perfect match for our Wolfpack. Not only does it share our values, but also its track record in publishing narrative-driven RPGs speaks for itself." further adding, "We're looking forward to working with them to bring the first chapter of the Dawnwalker saga to gamers worldwide."

Equally excited about this mutually beneficial partnership, Alberto Gonzalez Lorca, VP for Business Development at Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, added, "This is another key milestone in our content development strategy for the Western market. By combining our strengths, we will deliver this first game of the studio to a worldwide audience. We're excited with the universe being created by Rebel Wolves thanks to their extremely talented team of developers, resulting in a great addition to our portfolio."

