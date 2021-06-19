Rebuttal To "Videogame Article" By Middling Games Website

Greetings to readers. Bid to seem relatively relatable and cool to readers, while aiming to stay on the key point of the article. Expanation that game sites get hits. Immediate contradiction to the previous point, starting with "but" or "however" to begin to bring the article around to the topic in its title. Abridged explanation that Middling Games Website has published "Videogame Article" in order to get hits.

Comment about the length of time meta-humor has been lacking in the current environment (parenthetical about how this isn't The Truman Show or an Easter egg from a Super Mario Bros. game). Snarky additional comment about the article's comment section's level of echoing-yet-somehow-funnier humor. Subjective mention of psychology, claiming that the comment derives from a call-and-response instinct on the part of the readers.

Comment exemplifying the above point:

Comment that is way funnier than the article that inspired it despite being commented too soon for the article to feasibly have been read in full before it was made. – Internet username

Another mention of yet another comment that is funnier, in a bid to poke the bear that is "Videogame Article":

Another comment that is slightly less funny than the above comment, but still shows more adeptitude towards the medium than the article itself. – Another Internet username

Paltry and blanketing explanation of why these two articles prove that the entire comment section is funnier than that article.

Meta-humor to explain that this rebuttal to "Videogame Article" by self-implied Middling Games Website was simply a means to appease the Search Engine Optimization gods, when it was actually a way to get onto a bandwagon of renewed relevancy. Question of whether it actually matters. Inquiry of it any of this actually matters in the grand scheme of the cosmos. We then answer this question in a flippant way. Acknowledgment that this is not an actual rebuttal of "Videogame Article", but instead a blatant parody of it.

Information request that makes us seem like we want to hear your opinion about this article, but in a way that conceals that we really just want your continued viewing of this article for the sake of garnering further hits. We implore that you place a comment below, further concealing the need for you to stay on the article and entertain yourself for a bit longer, despite the fact that most of us writing articles won't read those comments.