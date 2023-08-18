Posted in: Games, Rec Room, Video Games | Tagged: halloween, horror

Rec Room Launches New "Make It To Midnight" Mode

Make it To Midnight is the latest game mode that's been added to Rec Room, adding some horror and Halloween fights to the game.

Rec Room revealed a brand new mode that has been added to the game this week, as they splash a bit of horror into the game with Make It To Midnight! This is a new 4-v-1 horror mode that will give you a bit of a Halloween at the Carnival feeling, as you will be stuck at the Rec County Fairground. You will either choose to be a survivor and work with others to power up generators and escape, or become Bonky the Clown as you will hunt the other players down and keep them at the carnival. If it sounds a little bit like Dead By Daylight, that's because it basically is. Only with a Rec Room twist. We got more info on it below, as you can play it now on all platforms the game exists on.

"Make It To Midnight grants creators improved interaction and movement tools, enabling them to craft more compelling melee mechanics, specifically for players on screen and touch platforms. Additionally, creators can now fine-tune players' locomotion parameters, including speed, stamina, and jump distance, allowing them to truly customize gameplay to their unique vision. Make It To Midnight will lead the charge as the first room to introduce a comprehensive session-to-session progression system. This feature rewards players with incentives for increased engagement and dedication."

"As the terror unfolds with each playthrough, players' persistence and skill will be recognized and rewarded, enhancing the thrill of the game. Moreover, creators across the Rec Room ecosystem can seamlessly integrate this progression system into their own creations, elevating their rooms to new heights of excitement. At the heart of most screen and mobile games, the heads-up display (HUD) plays a pivotal role in keeping players informed and immersed. Make It To Midnight empowers creators to take control of this vital component, allowing them to show essential game information with customized statistics, icons, and inventory. Make It To Midnight is now available in Rec Room and can be played on all platforms.

