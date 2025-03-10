Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Shadows, Parkour, Red Bull

Red Bull Celebrates Assassin's Creed With Parkour in Real Life

Red Bull has released a brand new clip today celebrating the Assassin’s Creed franchisse with a new "Parkour in Real Life" video

Article Summary Red Bull celebrates Assassin's Creed with a thrilling parkour video shot in Ise, Japan.

Top athletes perform iconic Assassin's Creed stunts, showcasing breathtaking freerunning skills.

Video features Dominic Di Tommaso, Noa Diorgina Man, Pasha Petkuns, and Shimada Zen.

Watch professionals attempt the legendary Leap of Faith and other intense challenges.

Red Bull has a brand new video out today celebrating the Assassin's Creed franchise, as they show off "Parkour in Real Life" with some freerunning stunts. The video, which ou can check out here, shows a number of athletes doing stunts and parkour that you'd expect to see characters from the video game series performing. This specific video was filmed in Ise, Japan, as they are also marking the release of Assassin's Creed Shadows, coming out next week. Enjoy the video!

Red Bull – Parkour in Real Life

To mark the upcoming launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows, the Red Bull-shot video highlights some of the world's top parkour athletes as they attempt the game's most legendary moves. Set against the backdrop of Japan's Ninja Kingdom Ise theme park, the video features four professional athletes pushing the limits of movement as they attempt thrilling in-game parkour stunts in real life. The video offers fans a front-row seat to the ultimate fusion of gaming and real-world parkour. Featuring Dominic Di Tommaso, Noa Diorgina Man, Pasha Petkuns, and Shimada Zen, the four parkour professionals take to the historic, immersive streets of Japan's Ninja Kingdom Ise to recreate the franchise's most iconic freerunning stunts.

Across five challenges, including the Rooftop Gap, Rooftop Slide, and Grapple Challenge, their efforts culminate in one of gaming's most legendary moves – the Leap of Faith. With the group attempting the death-defying feat at four different towering heights, the Leap of Faith is a defining moment in the Assassin's Creed universe. Soaring from great heights into a strategically placed landing below, the Leap of Faith is a stunt that requires absolute trust in their own skill and technique. Concluding with a Stealth Tag match, the professionals undertake a high-stakes chase through a maze-like Japanese village in the ultimate showcase of world-class parkour.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!