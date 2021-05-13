Red Bull Homestretch Will Start Racing Competitions Today

Red Bull has brought back their esports racing series, Red Bull Homestretch, which will kick off today with their first races on Twitch. Some of the racers taking part in today's competition include Travis Pastrana, Pierre Gasly, Timmy Hansen, Scott Speed, and a few members of the USA Basketball 3×3 Men's National Team. We have the full rundown of what to expect below as the first race will kick off at 9am PT.

With no real-life race points at stake, top drivers, celebrities, athletes and gaming personalities will leave solemn race attitudes in the rear-view mirror and exuberantly hash it all out on the racetrack in the ultimate chase for Red Bull Homestretch bragging rights. But they'll have to contend with wildly varying track conditions and on-the-fly rule changes on the road to victory. And while it's mostly all fun and games, each of the three events will still crown a respective champion.

The drivers won't be the only ones that can get in on the action this year, as viewers will have more influence than ever before with the ability to vote on racetracks. "Bull Coin" viewer points will be accrued through the viewer's watch time and can be used from the virtual sidelines to cheer their favorites on to glory. Viewers may also see their username visible during the show and even receive shoutouts from the drivers themselves. Tune in to the live broadcast to find out more. Drivers confirmed for the first event on May 13 include: